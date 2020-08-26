Tom Cruise recognized by fans while wearing a face mask: Watch his reaction

It can be hard to recognize a person wearing a face mask these days, unless you’re Tom Cruise that is. Despite wearing a face covering, The Mission: Impossible star was spotted by fans as he made his way to a movie theater in London. Sporting a black mask, the 58-year-old actor waved at cyclists who recognized him from inside his car. “How does that happen? I’m wearing a mask,” Tom asked in a video shared on Tuesday.

The Hollywood star posted a video of himself going to see Christopher Nolan’s new action flick Tenet in theaters. “Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved it,” the Jerry Maguire actor captioned the post. Tom, who is in the UK to resume filming Mission: Impossible 7, kept his face mask on while inside the theater. Following the end of the film, Suri Cruise’s father said, “Great to be back in a movie theater everybody.” When asked if he enjoyed the film, Tom replied, “I loved it! I loved it.”

Tenet was originally scheduled to open in July, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film, which stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Kenneth Branagh and Elizabeth Debick, was released internationally on Aug. 26 and will open in select US cities on Sept. 3.