Halle Berry Files To Represent Herself In Ongoing Divorce Case With Olivier Martinez

Halle Berry wants to make sure she has total control over her high-profile split.

According to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight , the actress just filed to represent herself in her ongoing divorce case with Olivier Martinez. The documents also reveal that Halle’s former attorney, Maria Zakiyan Beck, signed off on the change. Meanwhile, Olivier is still being represented by attorney Laura Wasser.

Almost 5 years later, this case has been going on for quite some time now. The couple announced their split back in 2015, telling Access Hollywood the following in a joint statement:

“It is with a heavy heart that we have come to the decision to divorce. We move forward with love and respect for one another and the shared focus for what is best for our son. We wish each other nothing but happiness in life, and we hope that you respect our, and most importantly our children’s privacy, as we go through this difficult period.”

While TMZ initially revealed that the pair finalized their divorce just a year later in December 2016, they went on to report in 2018 that Halle and Olivier had yet to finalize a formal custody arrangement over their son, 6-year-old Maceo. That unsettled custody agreement is what prompted a return to court and now, it appears that this divorce is not effectively finalized due to the fact that several matters--including a custody arrangement for their child--have yet to be resolved.

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez first began their romance in 2010 and publicly confirmed their engagement two years later in March 2012. The couple got married at Chateau des Conde in Vallery, France in July 2013 and welcomed a son, Maceo, together in October of that same year.

This was Olivier’s first marriage and Halle’s third. The 54-year-old Oscar winner was previously married to baseball player David Justice from 1993 - 1997, then singer Eric Benet from 2001 - 2005.

As for Halle‘s current love life, she has recently teased a new romance with a mystery man, making headlines over the chatter surrounding her new beau. Berry posted a photo of their entangled feet back in July without revealing anything about the man’s identity, later uploading a similar snap in August for her 54th birthday. As she develops a new relationship, it seems like the actress simply wants to get through her divorce so she can get started on the next chapter in her life.