Megan Fox acknowledges the criticism of her and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship: “...people are very trigger happy to call me stupid or call me vain or call me a slut.”

Actress Megan Fox isn’t holding back how she feels when it comes to the public’s criticism of her and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship. The public has had a lot to say about the fast romance between Fox and Kelly. The actress and rapper recently started dating after working together on the set of thriller, “Midnight in the Switchgrass” in March 2020, according to Insider. Production on the film came to a halt due to the pandemic, but Fox and Kelly’s relationship continued on.

Around the time the public began seeing Fox and Kelly out together, rumors started whirling around that the actress was splitting from her husband of 10 years, Brian Austin Green .

By May, people began speculating that Fox and Kelly were hooking up and Fox was featured in Machine Gun Kelly’s “Bloody Valentine” music video that premiered that same month. Later in May, Green confirmed on his podcast that he and Fox have been separated since 2019, according to Insider.

On the podcast, Green said “I don‘t want people to think that her or he are villains or I was a victim in any way with any of this — because I wasn’t. This isn’t something new for us. This is something new for people to experience and hear about in the press, but it’s not new for us.“

By June 2020, Kelly confirmed his relationship with Fox but despite what’s been said regarding her and Green’s split, people are criticizing the actress for moving on too fast with Kelly. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Fox got candid about how she feels regarding all the backlash she’s been receiving lately. “For whatever reason, people are very trigger happy to call me stupid or call me vain or call me a slut, which is crazy. I was in the same relationship for 15 years, you know?”

The 34-year-old actress continued saying, “It’s bizarre, this image that gets projected onto me that people have just accepted and that’s lived for over a decade and that I never really did anything to earn in the first place.”

Despite what people are saying about Fox and Kelly’s romance, it seems that the couple is going strong. When the duo gave their first interview together on the podcast, “Give Them LaLa...With Randall,” Fox and Kelly gushed about each other.