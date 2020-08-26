Victoria Beckham reveals daughter Harper’s Spice Girls nickname

Move over, there’s a new generation of Spice Girls. Former band member Victoria Beckham bestowed upon her nine-year-old daughter Harper Beckham a Spice Girls nickname. The fashion designer, who was known as Posh in the pop girl group, took to social media on Tuesday to share a mirror selfie of herself throwing up a peace sign with her little girl. “Kisses from posh and baby posh ✌🏼💕💕,” Victoria captioned the snapshot. Spice Girls member Emma Bunton a.k.a Baby Spice commented on the post, ““👧✌🏼.” Meanwhile, Victoria’s future daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz wrote: “The best duo 😍 👼👼.”

While Harper channeled Posh in the picture, she is not new to the Spice World. Victoria’s daughter has watched the Spice Girls’ iconic movie, Spice World, in the past and learned the group’s moves from Posh Spice herself. David Beckham told GQ in 2016, “A couple of weeks ago [Spice World] came on the TV and our little girl wanted to watch it. So Victoria kind of just sat through it and then she did all the moves with her after and sang all the songs. Victoria’s very proud of that.”

In 2018, the mom of four revealed that her daughter was obsessed with the Spice Girls’ bus from the classic 1997 film. Sharing a photo of Harper watching the movie, Victoria wrote (via Elle magazine), “Not only is Harper obsessed with the Spice Buss......She now wants a “little Gucci dress.”