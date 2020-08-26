Expecting mother, Gigi Hadid gifted social media with stunning photos of her pregnant belly

The last photo seems to be of Hadid in the same sheer dress, except this time she posed hugging her stomach. She captioned this photo, “cherishing this time. appreciate all the love & well wishes ♡ will never forget creating these special images with my friends @luigiandiango @gabriellak_j @erinparso.”

The 25-year-old’s 56.6 million Instagram followers couldn’t double tap the photos fast enough. In the comment section of each photo, Hadid received an outpouring of love and support from her followers and celeb friends. Singer, Dua Lipa who is currently dating Hadid’s younger brother, Anwar, commented, “crying!!!!!!!!! the most beautiful mama ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ “

Ashley Graham loved Hadid’s photos commenting, “These are stunning!!!!!😍 “ and Gisele Bündchen replied with, It’s truly a magical feeling ❤️ congratulations !”

Hadid is expecting a baby with boyfriend and former One Direction member, Zayn Malik . The couple has had a whirlwind romance with a lot of breakups in between. The two first started dating in 2015 and three years later in 2018 they broke up with Malik confirming it in a statement to fans. However, a few months later Hadid and Malik seemed to be back together when Hadid posted an Instagram of the couple. By early 2019, breakup rumors circled. Fast forward to February 2020, it was then confirmed the couple was back together. By the end of April this year, the public began speculating that Hadid and Malik was expecting a child together, according to Glamour.