Eva Longoria flaunts her toned physique while holding her two-year-old son poolside

Eva Longoria ’s latest Instagram post stopped us mid-scroll. The 45-year-old actress shared a photo of her poolside with her adorable two-year-old son, Santiago showing off her toned physique wearing a beautiful aqua one-piece bathing suit.
It’s only been two years since giving birth and clearly Longoria hasn’t skipped a beat with working out. First, she took her time, letting her body rest but once she was feeling ready, Longoria got serious about working out. “I really gave my body time to adjust to postpartum and post-pregnancy. You know, it had a baby! It created a human life, so I really wasn‘t too hard about getting back into shape,” the actress told Shape.
According to Women’s Health, once Longoria felt her body was ready, she began working with celebrity trainer, Grant Roberts. Longoria said she specifically focused on weight training, doing moves such as wide-grip lat pull-downs, spinal twists, and deadlifts, according to US Weekly.
The world often gets a glimpse into the 45-year-old’s workout sessions when she or Roberts posts videos of Longoria in the gym. According to those Instagram videos, Longoria has a serious work ethic. Aside from lifting weights, she also does intense exercises such as sled pushes which is a multi-faceted exercise that activates several muscle groups, including her glutes, hamstrings, calves, and core, according to Women’s Health.
Longoria also loves to mix up her workout regimen. “I‘m a runner, first of all. I run a lot. But I also do SoulCycle, Pilates, yoga. I usually mix it up,” she told Health.
As the experts say, exercise is equally important as one’s diet. In regards to Longoria’s diet, she reportedly cut out carbs, alcohol, and sugar. Although Longoria is careful with her diet most of the time, she does let herself occasionally indulge. Earlier this summer she told Women’s Health that when she spends time in Mexico, she enjoys traditional dishes like chilaquiles, which are fried tortillas, salsa, with beans and cheese as a topping. Longoria will also eat huevos rancheros for breakfast and indulge in pasta or chicken tacos for a late lunch.
Aside from looking great, Longoria’s main goal for getting in shape after giving birth was for her son. “I wanted to get back in shape for my son. It‘s hard. It’s a lot of work with children. I’m exhausted. But just to stay in shape and be the healthiest me I can for him,” she told Women’s Health.