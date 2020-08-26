Eva Longoria flaunts her toned physique while holding her two-year-old son poolside

According to Women’s Health, once Longoria felt her body was ready, she began working with celebrity trainer, Grant Roberts. Longoria said she specifically focused on weight training, doing moves such as wide-grip lat pull-downs, spinal twists, and deadlifts, according to US Weekly.

The world often gets a glimpse into the 45-year-old’s workout sessions when she or Roberts posts videos of Longoria in the gym. According to those Instagram videos, Longoria has a serious work ethic. Aside from lifting weights, she also does intense exercises such as sled pushes which is a multi-faceted exercise that activates several muscle groups, including her glutes, hamstrings, calves, and core, according to Women’s Health.

Longoria also loves to mix up her workout regimen. “I‘m a runner, first of all. I run a lot. But I also do SoulCycle, Pilates, yoga. I usually mix it up,” she told Health.

As the experts say, exercise is equally important as one’s diet. In regards to Longoria’s diet, she reportedly cut out carbs, alcohol, and sugar. Although Longoria is careful with her diet most of the time, she does let herself occasionally indulge. Earlier this summer she told Women’s Health that when she spends time in Mexico, she enjoys traditional dishes like chilaquiles, which are fried tortillas, salsa, with beans and cheese as a topping. Longoria will also eat huevos rancheros for breakfast and indulge in pasta or chicken tacos for a late lunch.