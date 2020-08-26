First Lady Melania Trump reflects on her American dream and being a ‘very independent woman’

The Be Best founder noted that as “an immigrant and a very independent woman,” she understands “what a privilege it is to live here and to enjoy the freedoms and opportunities” that America has to offer. Melania added, “As first lady, I have been fortunate to see the American dream come true over and over again. I have met many inspiring women, children, parents, and families who have overcome life-changing issues that include addiction, homelessness, family members who are ill or have passed away, abuse of all kinds and many other challenges that would make most people give up. The past 3-1/2 years have been unforgettable. There are no words to describe how honored, humbled and fortunate I am to serve our nation as your first lady.”

In her over 20-minute speech, Melania also addressed the “racial unrest” in the country and called for unity. “It is a harsh reality that we are not proud of parts of our history. I encourage people to focus on our future while still learning from our past. We must remember that today we are all one community comprised of many races, religions and ethnicities. Our diverse and storied history is what makes our country strong, and yet we still have so much to learn from one another,” she said.

The first lady continued, “With that in mind, I’d like to call on the citizens of this country to take a moment, pause, and look at things from all perspectives.” Melania encouraged people to “come together in a civil manner.” “I also ask people to stop the violence and looting being done in the name of justice, and never make assumptions based on the color of a person’s skin. Instead of tearing things down, let’s reflect on our mistakes. Be proud of our evolution and look to our way forward. Every day let us remember that we are one nation under God, and we need to cherish one another,” she said.

©BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images The first lady said the president is a husband who supports her in all she does

Melania, who is a mother to 14-year-old Barron Trump, sent a special message to mothers during her remarks. “This modern world is moving so fast, and our children face challenges that seem to change every few months. Just like me, I know many of you watch how mean and manipulative social media can be. And just like me, I’m sure many of you are looking for answers, how to talk to your children about the downside of technology and their relationships with their peers,” she said. “Like every parent in this country, I feel there is so many lessons to teach our son and the responsibilities as his mother but there are just not enough hours in the day to do it all. I remind myself that I am more fortunate than most and still have days that I look for wisdom and strength to do the very best I can for him. I am more fortunate than most and still have days that I look for wisdom and strength to do the very best I can for him.”