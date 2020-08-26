She’s made how much? Bella Thorne is already making money on OnlyFans

It‘s been less than a week since ex Disney star Bella Thorne broke the internet with her Onlyfans account. The monthly subscription website allows adult celebrities and influencers to post exclusive (usually NSFW) content for fans. Thorne made the announcement she was joining the platform on Instagram with a sexy video wearing a bikini and a necklace that said SEX.

A few hours later it was reported that she had temporarily crashed the website due to heavy traffic. 24 hours later it was revealed that she not only broke the internet but set a new record for the website! In less than 24 hours Thorne made $1 million- the most any creator has ever made on the site in one day. Thorne didn’t just have a strong opening premier, she has apparently made $2 million in 5 days.

Creators on OnlyFans receive 80% of their subscription fee and tips received. Thorne said she‘s planning on using some of the earnings by putting it back into her production company and giving some to charity, but that’s not all. While many use OnlyFans as a source for extra income, Thorne explained she is using the platform as a social experiment for an upcoming film she is working on with director Sean Baker. Thorne explained, “It’s a feature we are researching as I’m living it currently… What are the ins and outs? What does a platform like this do to its users? What’s the connective material between your life and your life inside the world of OnlyFans? ... How can it change your life for the worse and the better? How far are you willing to go, and how far do you WANT to go? You can be me, or this talented girl from Montana, and OnlyFans could change your life — if you want it to, of course.” Baker hasn’t opened up about the film but according to Yahoo! a source close to the project said it was ”very early in its development — in its infancy — and probably years away from turning into anything.”

Thorne was a victim of hacking in 2019 and the hacker attempted to threaten her by leaking topless photos. Thorne took control by releasing the racy photos herself and taking her power back. Thorne previously explained that OnlyFans is the only website that has allowed her to take control of her own content. Thorne’s OnlyFans profile has some bikini pictures, her drinking wine, and eating a hot dog, but besides topless pictures, it‘s nothing extremely graphic or something fans haven’t already seen. According to Yahoo! Thorne said she’s hoping the page can be a place where she can spend time with fans and become more personal with them by doing things like send personal goodnight and good morning messages. She also plans to offer classes on writing, baking, and songwriting.

Fans interested in Thorns page can subscribe for a monthly fee of $20. Other celebrities on the platform include Cardi B , Jason Derulo , and Blac Chyna.