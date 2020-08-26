These are Marc Anthony’s new hobbies during lockdown

Marc Anthony is in the middle of a nature-filled renaissance. If you take a look at Anthony’s Instagram feed pre-COVID19 it is full of billboards, dance routines, concerts, and private jets. Now Anthony’s feed is full of the great outdoors and farms animals. Anthony has been spending his days on a stunning ranch with open fields. Although the exact location of the ranch is unknown it is possible its the same farm he forgot about in 2014 during his bitter child support case with Dayanara Torres.
Hold the phone - Marc Anthony has a pet deer?
At the time TMZ reported that Torres asked for more money and claimed that Anthony had hidden assets and did not include a farm in upstate New York. During testimony, Anthony had a simple reason why he didn’t mention it explaining, “I completely forgot I had a farm.” If its the same farm then it is definitely coming in handy because Anthony has been there since March and the views are breathtaking. It‘s also the new home for many furry creatures. Here is a timeline of Anthony’s connection with animals and nature.
Anthony’s renaissance started March 20th, a week after the United States officially went into quarantine to fight the spread of COVID-19. He posted a photo petting two horses and asked his fans to do their part. The caption was in Spanish and translates, “My People thinking of you today and always. Looking forward to seeing you. In the meantime, do your part, take care, and take care of your family and loved ones. This must be taken seriously. Stay home. God Bless and a big hug from here.”
Mi Gente pensando en ustedes hoy y siempre. Con muchas ganas de verles. In the meantime, do your part, take care and take care of your family and loved ones. Esto hay que tomarlo en serio. Quédense en casa. God Bless y un abrazo grande desde aquí. #QuedateEnCasa #StayAtHome
Then on March 28th Anthony posted a photo in an open field reading with his motorcycle and encouraged fans to stay positive during quarantine. Anthony wrote, “Let’s use this time to reflect. Together we will figure this out and this too shall pass. Stay home and be safe. Los Quiero. #StayHome #QuedateEnCasa”.
A month later on April 29th Anthony introduced the world to his new quarantine buddy and wrote “Sending love from Gigi and I to all of you, let us know who are you hanging with during the quarantine? #StaySafe.” Gigi is a gorgeous brown and white puppy with green eyes.
In July Anthony shared more photos journaling on the grass with a random door in the middle of nowhere. Anthony told fans he was inspired. He also spent time camping with friends and posted a photo of 3 large yurt tents.
Things took a turn July 24th when Anthony posted 3 videos kissing and holding two 5 day old baby goats he said were born on the ranch. Gigi also showed up in the video and sat calmly next to her new goat friends. If the baby goats and dog weren’t enough, a baby deer then entered the frame, kissed Anthony, and sniffed the baaing goats. Anthony explained what was going on in the caption and wrote, “In these difficult times, I have been reconnecting with nature and nature keeps giving back. I rescued my lovely Deer #Bamboo and today brought more gifts. Sending love and light to all. What should I name them”?
Anthony might have new fur children but he‘s spending time with his real kids too. On August 3rd he spent time riding dirtbikes with his “beautiful boys” on the ranch.
On August 5th Anthony shared a black and white photo hanging out with his deer Bamboo sending “love and good vibes.”
Anthony’s latest post is a video of him riding his dirt bike without a helmet. Several fans asked him to please put one on. Anthony‘s new lifestyle has all of his friend’s approvals too. Under the photo Wilmer Valderrama commented “👊🏽💙🐺 ,“ Prince Royce wrote, ”🙏” and Jose Iglesias commented, “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 “ Time will tell how many more animals Anthony adds to his ranch.