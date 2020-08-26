Discover why Jerry Seinfeld passionately defended his beloved New York City

Jerry Seinfeld passionately defended his beloved New York City and shared some harsh opinions after a Manhattan comedy club owner claimed on social media that the city was “completely dead” and it would never be able to “bounce back,” because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the shut down of the city.

The famous comedian didn’t necessarily name his target but referred to a post written on LinkedIn by the local New York comedy club owner James Altucher, stating he would be relocating his business to Florida and insisted his venues in the Big Apple would never be able to recover after the global health emergency.

Seinfeld fired back and made the comparison with “champions cities,” such as London, Tokyo and Rome, by referring to the resilient power they had in common; “they change, mutate and re-form because greatness is rare, and the true greatness that is New York City is beyond rare.”

The 66-year-old actor also accused Altucher of giving up, “this stupid virus will give up eventually. The same way you have,” as he commented on the comedy club owner’s decision of moving to Florida, and announced that even though he had “a place out on Long Island,” he would never “abandon New York City. Ever.”

The critique made by Altucher about the economic crisis was extremely serious to Seinfeld, who ended his statement by wishing him the best in the Sunshine State, “You will not bounce back. In your enervated, pastel-filled new life in Florida. I hope you have a long, healthy run down there.”