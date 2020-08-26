Zac Efron reportedly cancels flight home to Los Angeles after Australian visa is extended

Zac Efron reportedly cancelled his flight home to Los Angeles after he was granted a visa extension from three months to twelve months in Australia. The LA based actor was revealed to have purchased a plane ticket a few months ago just in case his request was denied, but was able to get a refund and decided to stay in Byron Bay for the time being.

The Baywatch star has been staying in the coastal region during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and has apparently fallen in love with the picturesque town, to the point of putting on an offer to buy a property in Byron Bay, however he was said to be outbid by a rival buyer.

Fans of the 32-year-old actor had spotted him around the north coast of Australia in June at local cafes and restaurants, and had taken to social media to guess his location. He was rumored to be staying with his manager for five weeks in a more private area, also reportedly to be spending some time with Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, both residing in Byron Bay.

Efron is set to star in the remake of ‘Three Men and a Baby’ produced by Disney Plus, which means he still needs to fulfill his filming commitments in the United States, and while there is not news of the actor splitting his time between Los Angeles and Byron Bay, we know for sure that he will be enjoying the beautiful Australian beaches for the next upcoming months.