Ariana Grande shows off new hairdo and athleisure look during VMAs rehearsals

Ariana Grande serves major Sailor Moon vibes in bedazzled face mask and double ponytails during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards rehearsals. The “Sweetener” singer shared on social media a bathroom selfie wearing her new ombre hairdo, in a $220 legging set from Alo Yoga.
The superstar completed her athleisure look with white platform boots and graphic eyeliner matching the mask’s holographic effect.
Grande‘s look received a lot of positive comments including from well know figures. “The most glam face mask!” wrote makeup artist and beauty influencer, Angel Merino, also known as mac_daddyy on Instagram. ”I’m.... choking? I like.... literally choked when I saw this? wrote Youtuber Colleen Ballinger asking the singer why she was ”so pretty.”
The 27-year-old pop singer will hit the stage to perform her newest hit song “Rain on Me” featuring Lady Gaga, this August 30 at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.
For years Ariana Grande has used the same hairstyle, a ponytail that is now considered as her signature look. But the truth behind it is quite painful. In 2014, the singer shared a lengthy post on Facebook, revealing the reason behind her pulled back hairdo. “Since people give me such a hard time about my hair, I thought I‘d take the time to explain the whole situation to everybody,” said Grande referring to comments previously made about her hair choice. ”I had to bleach my hair and dye it red every other week for the first 4 years of playing Cat... as one would assume, that completely destroyed my hair. I now wear a wig on Sam & Cat. My real hair is back to brown, and I wear extensions, but I wear it in a ponytail because my actual hair is so broken that it looks absolutely ratchet and absurd when I let it down,” she wrote.
”I tried wigs; they looked RIDICULOUS. Tried a weave because I am working on a new project and want to try some different looks and literally wanted to rip my scalp off. So as annoying as it is for y’all to have to look at the same hair style all the time, it’s all that works for now (AND I’m comfortable for the first time in years).... And trust me, it’s even more difficult for me to have to wait forever for my natural hair to grow back and to have to wear more fake hair than every drag queen on earth combined. So PLEASE gimme a break about the hair (or just don’t look at me lol). IT’S JUST HAIR AFTER ALL. There are way way way more important things. Love y’all very much,” she concluded.
Ari removed all her hair extensions during the quarantine and shared a now-deleted photo of herself eau naturel. But her beautiful hair texture is still immortalized on Twitter. In 2019, Grande engaged in a conversation with a fan after sharing a throwback photo of her as a kid. “If I’m honest ..... this is still exactly what I look like without lashes and my pony ..... anyone who knows me knows me knows ..... like .... I’m twenty-five. I was five here. The only difference now is that hand now says bbq grill finger,” she wrote, accompanying the image.
if i’m honest ..... this is still exactly what i look like without lashes and my pony ..... anyone who knows me knows me knows ..... like .... i’m twenty five. i was five here. the only difference now is that hand now says bbq grill finger. pic.twitter.com/rkAbXla1YF— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 10, 2019
One of her fans asked her to send a photo of her hair, and Grande blessed us with a video --how thoughtful.
February 10, 2019