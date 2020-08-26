25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals

SUMMER TRENDS

See Kristen Bell’s stunning makeup-free selfies

The stunning Veronica Mars actress has been going makeup-free on most of her Instagram pictures this summer

BY

Kristen Bell is having a makeup-free summer. The stunning Veronica Mars actress has been going makeup-free on most of her Instagram pictures. Bell is married to Dax Shephard and they have 2 children together. Bell has been very vocal about her concerns with COVID-19 so the family has been wearing masks and staying safe. Many people complain about sweating in their masks and ruining their makeup so it is a good thing that Bell looks amazing without it.

Related:

Antonio Banderas reveals he has recovered from COVID-19: ‘I am cured’

Ciara Reveals Her Weight Loss Goal After Welcoming Baby Number 3

 

Here are some of Bell’s most stunning makeup-free selfies:


 

Like many parents, Bell’s kids are home when they are usually at school. Bell posted a makeup-free selfie looking a little sleepy with her dog named Frank captioned “It‘s only day 2 of school and Frank and I are exhausted.”


 

For fans wondering how Bell keeps her skin so silky smooth, she recommends moisturizing. On March 25th she posted a selfie with Shephard wearing matching facemasks, she captioned the picture, “Nothing better to do but celebrate #dryhumpday with some moisture masks, couples style. Xo #stayhome #staymoisturized @morehetime @get_rael.”


  
 
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 #vote

 

A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on

 

Bell encouraged people to vote in March with a quirky makeup-free selfie with a VOTE sticker on her forehead.


  
 
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 Nighty night my loves. #ubuntu

 

A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on

 

Bell loves posting pictures with her dog. On March 15th she posted another sleepy bare-faced picture before bed.


 

On July 18th Bell posted an “I woke up like this” bare-faced selfie on her 40th birthday that showed she is dipping into the fountain of youth. She captioned the photo “Goodmorning 40! 💜💜💜 #stillusingpimplecream” Bell’s fans love seeing her barefaced and one commented “Most beautiful woman on earth.”


 

Before her 40th birthday, they went on a family vacation and went on a road trip to Arizona. Even on vacation Bell was rocking a fresh face under a floppy hat.


 

Bell posted an adorable selfie with her friend at the beach and wished her a happy birthday.


 

On March 20th Bell posted a makeup-free video supporting teachers. She captioned the photo, “TEACHERS ARE HEROES. #FeaturedTeacherFriday is joining forces with @yoobi to provide supplies to students who are self-quarantined or social distancing, so they can continue to learn from home! Here’s how it works, we will be picking 4 teachers nationwide to help families from their local school district and city. They’ll receive enough school supplies for 7,500 kids in each city! 💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛 ”


 

Bell showed fans that even if you do decide to dress up you don’t need to wear makeup and posted a photo wearing a super cute cardigan supporting one of her favorite organizations.


 

Going makeup-free isn’t new for Bell, in 2018 she posted an adorable bare-faced photo in bed eating a sandwich.

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read More