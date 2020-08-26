See Kristen Bell’s stunning makeup-free selfies

Kristen Bell is having a makeup-free summer. The stunning Veronica Mars actress has been going makeup-free on most of her Instagram pictures. Bell is married to Dax Shephard and they have 2 children together. Bell has been very vocal about her concerns with COVID-19 so the family has been wearing masks and staying safe. Many people complain about sweating in their masks and ruining their makeup so it is a good thing that Bell looks amazing without it.
Here are some of Bell’s most stunning makeup-free selfies:
Like many parents, Bell’s kids are home when they are usually at school. Bell posted a makeup-free selfie looking a little sleepy with her dog named Frank captioned “It‘s only day 2 of school and Frank and I are exhausted.”
For fans wondering how Bell keeps her skin so silky smooth, she recommends moisturizing. On March 25th she posted a selfie with Shephard wearing matching facemasks, she captioned the picture, “Nothing better to do but celebrate #dryhumpday with some moisture masks, couples style. Xo #stayhome #staymoisturized @morehetime @get_rael.”
Bell encouraged people to vote in March with a quirky makeup-free selfie with a VOTE sticker on her forehead.
Bell loves posting pictures with her dog. On March 15th she posted another sleepy bare-faced picture before bed.
On July 18th Bell posted an “I woke up like this” bare-faced selfie on her 40th birthday that showed she is dipping into the fountain of youth. She captioned the photo “Goodmorning 40! 💜💜💜 #stillusingpimplecream” Bell’s fans love seeing her barefaced and one commented “Most beautiful woman on earth.”
Before her 40th birthday, they went on a family vacation and went on a road trip to Arizona. Even on vacation Bell was rocking a fresh face under a floppy hat.
Bell posted an adorable selfie with her friend at the beach and wished her a happy birthday.
On March 20th Bell posted a makeup-free video supporting teachers. She captioned the photo, “TEACHERS ARE HEROES. #FeaturedTeacherFriday is joining forces with @yoobi to provide supplies to students who are self-quarantined or social distancing, so they can continue to learn from home! Here’s how it works, we will be picking 4 teachers nationwide to help families from their local school district and city. They’ll receive enough school supplies for 7,500 kids in each city! 💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛 ”
Bell showed fans that even if you do decide to dress up you don’t need to wear makeup and posted a photo wearing a super cute cardigan supporting one of her favorite organizations.
Going makeup-free isn’t new for Bell, in 2018 she posted an adorable bare-faced photo in bed eating a sandwich.