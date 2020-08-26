See Kristen Bell’s stunning makeup-free selfies

Kristen Bell is having a makeup-free summer. The stunning Veronica Mars actress has been going makeup-free on most of her Instagram pictures. Bell is married to Dax Shephard and they have 2 children together. Bell has been very vocal about her concerns with COVID-19 so the family has been wearing masks and staying safe. Many people complain about sweating in their masks and ruining their makeup so it is a good thing that Bell looks amazing without it.

Here are some of Bell’s most stunning makeup-free selfies:

Like many parents, Bell’s kids are home when they are usually at school. Bell posted a makeup-free selfie looking a little sleepy with her dog named Frank captioned “It‘s only day 2 of school and Frank and I are exhausted.”