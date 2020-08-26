These are Marc Anthony’s new hobbies during lockdown

Marc Anthony is in the middle of a nature-filled renaissance. If you take a look at Anthony’s Instagram feed pre-COVID19 it is full of billboards, dance routines, concerts, and private jets. Now Anthony’s feed is full of the great outdoors and farms animals. Anthony has been spending his days on a stunning ranch with open fields. Although the exact location of the ranch is unknown it is possible its the same farm he forgot about in 2014 during his bitter child support case with Dayanara Torres.

At the time TMZ reported that Torres asked for more money and claimed that Anthony had hidden assets and did not include a farm in upstate New York. During testimony, Anthony had a simple reason why he didn’t mention it explaining, “I completely forgot I had a farm.” If its the same farm then it is definitely coming in handy because Anthony has been there since March and the views are breathtaking. It‘s also the new home for many furry creatures. Here is a timeline of Anthony’s connection with animals and nature.

Anthony’s renaissance started March 20th, a week after the United States officially went into quarantine to fight the spread of COVID-19. He posted a photo petting two horses and asked his fans to do their part. The caption was in Spanish and translates, “My People thinking of you today and always. Looking forward to seeing you. In the meantime, do your part, take care, and take care of your family and loved ones. This must be taken seriously. Stay home. God Bless and a big hug from here.”