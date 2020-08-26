Ariana Grande shows off new hairdo and athleisure look during VMAs rehearsals

For years Ariana Grande has used the same hairstyle, a ponytail that is now considered as her signature look. But the truth behind it is quite painful. In 2014, the singer shared a lengthy post on Facebook, revealing the reason behind her pulled back hairdo. “Since people give me such a hard time about my hair, I thought I‘d take the time to explain the whole situation to everybody,” said Grande referring to comments previously made about her hair choice. ”I had to bleach my hair and dye it red every other week for the first 4 years of playing Cat... as one would assume, that completely destroyed my hair. I now wear a wig on Sam & Cat. My real hair is back to brown, and I wear extensions, but I wear it in a ponytail because my actual hair is so broken that it looks absolutely ratchet and absurd when I let it down,” she wrote.

”I tried wigs; they looked RIDICULOUS. Tried a weave because I am working on a new project and want to try some different looks and literally wanted to rip my scalp off. So as annoying as it is for y’all to have to look at the same hair style all the time, it’s all that works for now (AND I’m comfortable for the first time in years).... And trust me, it’s even more difficult for me to have to wait forever for my natural hair to grow back and to have to wear more fake hair than every drag queen on earth combined. So PLEASE gimme a break about the hair (or just don’t look at me lol). IT’S JUST HAIR AFTER ALL. There are way way way more important things. Love y’all very much,” she concluded.

Ari removed all her hair extensions during the quarantine and shared a now-deleted photo of herself eau naturel. But her beautiful hair texture is still immortalized on Twitter. In 2019, Grande engaged in a conversation with a fan after sharing a throwback photo of her as a kid. “If I’m honest ..... this is still exactly what I look like without lashes and my pony ..... anyone who knows me knows me knows ..... like .... I’m twenty-five. I was five here. The only difference now is that hand now says bbq grill finger,” she wrote, accompanying the image.

One of her fans asked her to send a photo of her hair, and Grande blessed us with a video --how thoughtful.