Paris Hilton shares her thoughts on Britney Spears conservatorship battle

Paris Hilton has shared her thoughts on Britney Spears conservatorship battle, revealing it breaks her heart that “people have so much control over her.” The heiress has maintained her relationship with the famous singer throughout the years, praising her and wishing her the best on numerous occasions.

The 39-year-old socialite thinks it’s time for Britney’s conservatorship to end, mentioning that it must be very difficult to be “treated like a child,” and added that she cannot imagine having to live her life like that. The celebrity duo had a really close relationship back in 2006 and were photographed during this time, partying around Los Angeles and making headlines, leading to the iconic photo with Lindsay Lohan in Hilton’s two-seater SLR.

The three celebrities were referred to as ‘The Holy Trinity’ back in the day and made it to the tabloids multiple times, amid the still talked about Lohan-Hilton feud. The 12-year legal arrangement was put in place not too long after this, when the princess of pop started showing signs of erratic behavior in 2007 and 2008.

The now 38-year-old star was placed under the controversial conservatorship, typically used to protect the old, infirm and mentally disabled, and continues to be overseen by her father Jamie, in every financial aspect and wellbeing. During last week’s court proceedings her attorney requested to replace her Dad with Jodi Montgomery, her long-time caregiver, however it was decided that the arrangement will remain in place until February 2021, with her Dad maintaining control over the singer’s affairs.

The movement Free Britney has continued to be relevant among her fans on social media and outside the court hearings, demanding the conservatorship to be terminated. Jamie Spears has also called the campaign “a joke” and said her daughter is not being exploited.