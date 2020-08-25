Aaliyah’s Estate revealed her music would be on digital platforms soon

It has been 19 years since the tragic passing of R&B superstar Aaliyah , and her Estate is dropping major news so her fans can remember her with joy.

The Estate of Aaliyah Haughton revealed on Twitter and Instagram that they are in negotiations to bring her music to digital platforms.

“We are excited to announce that communication has commenced between the Estate and various record labels about the status of Aaliyah‘s music catalog as well as its availability on streaming platforms in the near future. Thank you for your continued love and support,” they said.

“OMG, thank you so much, you don‘t know how much this means to us,” wrote a fan on Instagram. “For years, we dreamed of this. We are so grateful for the estate and all you have done!!! Thank you so so much for this incredible gift! We love you!”



Although the statement doesn‘t specify the exact date or how long it might take, it is expected that they will be releasing more updates.

Usually, when a singer dies, their music gains more popularity, their royalties increase, and therefore they get money postmortem, as well as awards and other achievements. However, for Aaliyah, this has not been the case. The singer, who tragically died on August 25, 2001, in a plane crash in the Bahamas, left all her music in the hands of her uncle Barry Hankerson, founder of Blackground Records. The record label she was signed and where she recorded three studio albums.

But why Hakersonh didn‘t keep up with the ever-evolving music industry and put her legacy inside a vault? According to Complex, it was a mixture of grieve and failure. “Grief turned to despondency; despondency turned to inertia,” they reported. ”Inexplicably, Blackground stopped releasing music, and artists stopped getting paid.”

According to the Detroit Metro Times, a newspaper based in the singer’s hometown, unfortunately, the only music from Aaliyah that can be streamed is from the album she recorded with R. Kelly when she was a minor. The problematic record includes adult content Kelly specifically wrote for the 15-year-old star.

After R. Kelly got arrested for alleged sex crimes and obstruction of justice, including child pornography, kidnapping, and forced labor, Aaliyah‘s available music got stained.

Committed to keeping supporting Aaliyah after all these years, fans reacted to the news with positivism. “Please. So many great songs. She was a treasure,” wrote a fan on Twitter, while another fan revealed that got chills after reading the statement.

OMG I GOT CHILLS READING THIS pic.twitter.com/Vbkn2jS2Cy — ガブリエル (@gabrielkode) August 25, 2020

Aaliyah‘s verified account also requested fans to send photos of any merch they have from the “More Than a Woman” singer. ”Got Aaliyah gear?? Share it with us today,” they wrote.

“This is just one of the Aaliyah shirts I have,” a fan replied. ”I was also named after her. Me and my mom still adore her so much to this day.”