Ciara Reveals Her Weight Loss Goal After Welcoming Baby Number 3

After welcoming her third child, Ciara is ready to transform her post-baby body.

The singer took to Instagram on Monday, August 24 to share her new fitness goals with all of her followers.

“48lbs to go! Starting the game plan tomorrow,” Ciara wrote in her caption. ”P.s. don‘t know how easy it’s going be considering 3 baby’s now! Going to work really hard at this! Let’s go Mamma’s.”

The photo features the makeup-free star showing off her glowing skin, wearing a white one-piece bathing suit along with some stunning gold jewelry on her neck and on her wrist.

Only a day after announcing her lofty weight loss goal, the mama posted a video to her Instagram stories showing just how serious she was about her fitness. The footage shows the singer wearing all black and walking on a treadmill along with the caption, “day 1 let‘s go,” tagging her personal trainer Decker Davis.

Having just shot a physically-demanding music video only days before giving birth, most would argue that Ciara already is in shape, but now, she‘s kicking things into high gear exactly month after welcoming baby number 3.

The star and her husband, Russell Wilson, welcomed their second child together, Win Wilson, back in July. She happily announced the new addition with an Instagram post, writing, “Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You! Win Harrison Wilson. 7.23.2020. 8lbs 1 oz.” She also posted a precious video of her wearing a mask while holding her newest bundle of joy on her chest.