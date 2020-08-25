Antonio Banderas reveals he has recovered from COVID-19: ‘I am cured’

Antonio Banderas is “cured” of COVID-19. The 60-year-old actor announced on Tuesday that he has recovered from the novel coronavirus. The Mask of Zorro star took to social media to share a photo of himself kicking the virus, which he captioned: “After 21 days of disciplinary confinement I can say now that today I overcame the Covid 19 infection. I am cured. My thoughts go to those who weren’t as fortunate as me, and to those who suffered more than I did. I also wish strength to the ones who are in the middle of the fight.”

Antonio’s girlfriend Nicole Kimpel celebrated the news adding the Spanish actor’s post to her Instagram Story along with a smiley face and dancing GIFs. The Pain and Glory star revealed on his 60th birthday earlier this month that he had tested positive for COVID-19. “I want to make public that today, August 10, I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday following quarantine after having tested positive for the COVID-19 disease, caused by the coronavirus,” he wrote in Spanish alongside a vintage photo of himself as a baby.

Antonio continued, “I would like to add that I feel relatively well, just a little more tired than usual and confident that I will recover as soon as possible following the medical indications that I hope will allow me to overcome the infectious process that I suffer and that is affecting so many people around the planet.”