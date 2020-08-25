Antonio Banderas reveals he has recovered from COVID-19: ‘I am cured’

Antonio Banderas is “cured” of COVID-19. The 60-year-old actor announced on Tuesday that he has recovered from the novel coronavirus. The Mask of Zorro star took to social media to share a photo of himself kicking the virus, which he captioned: “After 21 days of disciplinary confinement I can say now that today I overcame the Covid 19 infection. I am cured. My thoughts go to those who weren’t as fortunate as me, and to those who suffered more than I did. I also wish strength to the ones who are in the middle of the fight.”
Después de 21 días de disciplinado confinamiento, puedo decir que he superado la infección por Covid 19. Estoy curado. Va mi pensamiento para aquellos que no lo consiguieron y para los que lo han pasado peor que yo. Ánimo para todos los que están en mitad de la lucha. After 21 days of disciplinary confinement I can say now that today I overcame the Covid 19 infection. I am cured. My thoughts go to those who weren’t as fortunate as me, and to those who suffered more than I did. I also wish strength to the ones who are in the middle of the fight.
Antonio’s girlfriend Nicole Kimpel celebrated the news adding the Spanish actor’s post to her Instagram Story along with a smiley face and dancing GIFs. The Pain and Glory star revealed on his 60th birthday earlier this month that he had tested positive for COVID-19. “I want to make public that today, August 10, I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday following quarantine after having tested positive for the COVID-19 disease, caused by the coronavirus,” he wrote in Spanish alongside a vintage photo of himself as a baby.
Antonio continued, “I would like to add that I feel relatively well, just a little more tired than usual and confident that I will recover as soon as possible following the medical indications that I hope will allow me to overcome the infectious process that I suffer and that is affecting so many people around the planet.”
Un saludo a todos. Quiero hacer público que hoy, 10 de Agosto, me veo obligado a celebrar mi 60 cumpleaños siguiendo cuarentena al haber dado positivo de la enfermedad COVID-19, causada por el coronavirus. Me gustaría añadir que me encuentro relativamente bien, solo un poco más cansado de lo habitual y confiado en recuperarme lo antes posible siguiendo las indicaciones médicas que espero me permitan superar el proceso infeccioso que sufro y que a tantas personas está afectando alrededor del planeta. Aprovecharé este aislamiento para leer, escribir, descansar y seguir haciendo planes para comenzar a darle significado a mis recién estrenados 60 años a los cuales llego cargado de ganas y de ilusión. Un fuerte abrazo a todos. Antonio Banderas.
Stella Banderas ’ father went on to share how he planned on using his time in quarantine. He wrote, “I will take advantage of this isolation to read, write, rest and continue making plans to begin to give meaning to my recently released 60 years, which I arrive loaded with enthusiasm and enthusiasm. A big hug to everyone. Antonio Banderas.” At the time, Antonio’s ex-wife Melanie Griffith commented on the post: “♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️.”