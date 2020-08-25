Kate Middleton’s future sister-in-law shows off her date night style

Kate Middleton ’s younger brother James Middleton is clearly a romantic. Prince George ’s maternal uncle treated his fiancée Alizee Thevenet to a surprise date night in the country complete with flowers, drinks and a picnic blanket. The Duchess of Cambridge’s future sister-in-law dressed to impress for the outing wearing a bandana print maxi dress from Scanlan Theodore. The summer frock teamed perfectly with Alizee’s necklace, which was a special gift from her husband-to-be. James, 33, shared photos and a video from the date night on Monday writing, “Alizee and I haven’t been on a date for AGES….so I decided to surprise her with a little picnic with the dogs and a special little gift 🎁.”

©James Middleton James Middleton surprised his future wife with a picnic

The Duchess’ brother revealed that he was “looking for something special” for Alizee when he found the necklace. “I discovered the @bulgari @savethechildrenjewellery collection where a proportion of each sale in the UK goes directly to Save the Children’s COVID-19 Emergency Response,” he wrote. “Save the Children is an amazing UK charity doing life-saving work across the world and I’m proud to support @bulgari who have raised around $100 million for @savethechildren #savethechildren@savechildrenuk #bulgari#picnic #datenight.”