YouTube Star Landon Clifford Dies At 19

YouTube star Landon Clifford, known for his popular channel that chronicled life as a teenage dad and husband, has died at the age of 19. His wife Camryn announced the tragic news on Instagram.

According to Camryn and a GoFundMe page, the father of two died on August 19 following a brain injury and a subsequent six days in a coma.

“August 13th 2020 was Landon’s last day being the best dad and husband he could be,” his wife wrote on Instagram. She posted the heartbreaking caption alongside a photo of her hand on his chest as he lay in what looks to be a hospital bed. “After spending the following 6 days in a coma he passed on and donated several organs to people in need all over the country. He died saving the lives of others.”

“That’s the type of person he was,” she continued. ”Compassionate, loving, thoughtful, kind, and gentle. He was an amazing husband and the best father those girls could of ever asked for. It saddens me deeply that they will never get to truly know him. He was so young and had so much more life to live. This isn’t how things were supposed to go. He was meant to make it to his next birthday. He was meant to walk his daughters down the isle. He was meant to die old with me.”

“Words can not come close to describe the pain I feel,” Camryn concluded. ”All I can do now is make sure our girls know how much he loved us. He’s looking down on us from heaven and his light will shine through the clouds when we look up at him. May he rest peacefully.”

Landon and Camryn grew a following online sharing videos chronicling their daily lives, gaining more than 1 million subscribers on their YouTube channel, Cam&Fam. They started the channel after Camryn gave birth to their first daughter at 16 years old.

Camryn shared a photo on Saturday that featured her wearing a black dress and holding hands with friends along with the caption, “Today we celebrate his life.”