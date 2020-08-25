Jennifer Garner Breaks Down In Tears After Watching ‘The Office’ Finale

Just like the rest of us, Jennifer Garner is using her extra time during the quarantine to catch up on some shows she may have missed over the years.

The actress and her children have spent the last couple of months working their way through one of the most beloved shows on television, The Office, and just finished the final episode this week. Long story short: her family really enjoyed the show, which means they‘re really upset that it’s over.

Appropriately fashioned in her very own Dunder Mifflin T-shirt, the actress filmed a video of herself crying, showing the aftermath of the emotional series finale her and her kids just finished watching. She filmed the whole things in slow motion--apparently, on accident--and that just made the entire emotional display that much more hilarious and relatable.

She narrated the video of herself crying, saying, “You‘ll never guess which show my kids and I watched an episode a day of through quarantine and guess what? We finished it, and guess what? It gave me some really big feelings.”

“Look who needed a big cry and maybe a shower would have been helpful, but it‘s just nice to know you can still just feel so passionate about something, right?” Garner continued. ”So thank you. If you’ve ever heard of the show, The Office, you should try it. It’s wonderful.”

“My kids and I have spent months piled on the couch working our way through “How to Behave as Grownups,” aka #TheOffice,” Jennifer wrote in her caption. ”Apparently we are sensitive people—the finale hit us pretty hard. When I realized I’d accidentally shot my farewell testimonial in slo-mo I realized: your Monday might need this, too.” She finished her caption off with a few hashtags, writing, ”#thankyoucastandcrew #pleasecomeoverweloveyou #icantwithfinales”

Some of the stars of The Office even joined in to comfort Jen, letting her know that they, too, get emotional whenever they rewatch episodes of the show.

Angela Kinsey, who plays Angela on the show, commented, “Omg!! @jennifer.garner I am only just seeing this (we had no air conditioning for the day so long story short but I’m only just catching up on things)!! I love this. I love you and your family and just so you know the finale makes me bawl my eyes out too!”

Jenna Fischer, who plays Pam, also joined in on the love fest, sending a similar message to Garner and letting her know she‘s more than welcome to join in on her rewatch of the series with Kinsey.

“Oh Lady!! This is the sweetest and most wonderful post!! Sending you lots of love and if you want to start over @angelakinsey and I are re-watching for the podcast,” Fischer commented. ”We are in the middle of Season 3 and have major feelings about lots of moments (Art Show, Dwight comforting Pam...)”