Elsa Pataky says she and Chris Hemsworth are not a perfect couple

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth might look life the perfect couple, but according to the Spanish actress that is not the case. The mom of three opened up about her marriage to the Marvel star in a new interview with Australia’s Body+Soul. “It’s funny that people think of us as a perfect couple,” she said. “No way. It’s been ups and downs, and we still keep working at the relationship. I think a relationship is constant work. It’s not easy.” Elsa noted that any struggles she and Chris have faced have further strengthened their relationship. She said, “I always try to see the positives of things.”

©Instagram/Elsa Pataky Elsa Pataky said she and husband Chris Hemsworth are not a perfect couple

Elsa revealed that she and the Australian actor, whom she married in 2010, bonded over their passion for staying active. “[Chris and I] love to do sports, eat healthy and move our bodies,” she said. Like them, the couple’s three children—daughter India, eight, and six-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan—also enjoy spending time outdoors. “We’ve got the kids into surfing,” Pataky shared. “Any hobbies to get them outside, and not on social media and computers. My daughter has been horseriding with me since she was two-and-a-half.”

While Elsa loves staying active, the Strong: How to Eat, Move and Live with Strength and Vitality author had to “slow down” during her pregnancies. The 44-year-old actress recalled “feeling a bit lost” when she had her daughter India. She explained, “I thought my life was going to be the same [when I had kids] and I would keep working. But I couldn’t. Chris would come home and say, ‘How was your day?’ And I didn’t feel proud to say: I’m just a mum. But you should. Because it’s the hardest but greatest job in the world.”