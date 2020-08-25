Justin and Hailey Bieber throw a celeb-filled birthday party at their Beverly Hills mansion

Another day, another celeb get together. Over the weekend, Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber hosted a birthday party for their friend, Justine Sky at their Beverly Hills mansion, according to Elle.

Celebs in attendance included, Kendall and Kylie Jenner , Winnie Harlow , Jaden Smith , and Luka Sabbat, according to the Daily Mail. The famous friends were photographed leaving their cars all dolled up for the night’s festivities. The older Jenner gave a thumbs up to the paparazzi, while Harlow strutted down the sidewalk wearing a blue two-piece set and protected her face with a black mask.