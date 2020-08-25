Justin and Hailey Bieber throw a celeb-filled birthday party at their Beverly Hills mansion

Another day, another celeb get together. Over the weekend, Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber hosted a birthday party for their friend, Justine Sky at their Beverly Hills mansion, according to Elle.
Celebs in attendance included, Kendall and Kylie Jenner , Winnie Harlow , Jaden Smith , and Luka Sabbat, according to the Daily Mail. The famous friends were photographed leaving their cars all dolled up for the night’s festivities. The older Jenner gave a thumbs up to the paparazzi, while Harlow strutted down the sidewalk wearing a blue two-piece set and protected her face with a black mask.
Earlier that day, Bieber shared Instagram stories of her post glam look, looking beautiful as ever in a black strapless top, high-waisted denim shorts, and her blonde hair in two mini ponytails on the top of her head. Her 26-year-old pop star husband sported a flower patterned button down shirt with matching shorts for the party.
The Bieber couple continued to post photos the next day from the birthday bash on their Instagrams showing off the fun night. It seems that the famous black and white photo booth that all the celebs love to have at their parties was also in attendance.
The Biebers had a busy weekend hosting a birthday party, visiting their new niece, and prior to that, the pop star and his wife were seen visiting Kendall Jenner at the Kardashian-Jenner summer beach house in Malibu. Bieber and Jenner were spotted hanging out on the beach together both showing off their toned physiques in cheeky bikinis. Reportedly, Bieber’s 26-year-old husband was also hanging out at the Malibu home this past weekend.
Justin and Hailey Bieber first met back in 2009 at a fan event, according to Insider. The duo was then seen together at church a few years later in 2014, which started romance rumors. The two started hanging out more together and got matching tattoos in 2015. By 2016, the young couple showed more signs of their romance and finally confirmed their relationship in separate interviews. After a falling out in 2017, the duo reconnected in 2018 and a few months later they married in September that same year, according to Insider.