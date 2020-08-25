Paris Hilton froze her eggs after Kim Kardashian talked her into it: “ I was so inspired by her to actually do it”

Socialite, Paris Hilton candidly revealed in an interview with The Sunday Times that her longtime friend, Kim Kardashian convinced her to freeze her eggs. Hilton and Kardashian have been close friends since they were little girls and although they had a falling out at some point, they reunited a few years ago. Prior to the conversation with Kardashian, Hilton didn’t seem to give her eggs much thought.

“I had a really amazing conversation with Kim about it. She introduced me to her doctor, and I was so inspired by her to actually do it,” Hilton said in the interview.

In regards to freezing her eggs, the 39-year-old also revealed to the Times, “I think every woman should do it because you can really control it and not have that ‘Oh my God, I need to get married,’” she added.

It’s good timing to consider all of this as the former reality star is currently dating author and entrepreneur, Carter Milliken Reum. Hilton confirmed their relationship in April when she posted an anniversary video of the couple. When speaking of her boyfriend to The Sunday Times, supposedly Hilton was in tears. “I feel like my grandmother sent him to save me. I love him so much,” she said.