Jennifer Lopez’s creates an entire makeup and skincare line

Jennifer Lopez is one of the lucky celebrities like Salma Hayek over 50 who seems to be aging backward. Thankfully for us, Lopez created an entire makeup and skincare line for people who want to glow like JLo!

The 51-year-old mogul made the announcement on Instagram with 2 sun-kissed selfies captioned “Sunset glow… #JLoBeauty coming soon.” It is no doubt that the launch will be a success, fans have been asking JLo to drop the skincare routine for years. Lopez hasn’t shared any other details about JLo Beauty but according to a trademark filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in December 2019, JLo Beauty will offer everything from cosmetics to skincare products.

Makeup and beauty aren’t new for Lopez, she became a global ambassador for L’Oreal Paris in 2010. Then in 2018, she put her name on a makeup line for the first time when she collaborated with Inglot cosmetics. The 70 piece capsule collection including everything from mascara, lipsticks, eyelashes, blush, eye shadow, and bronzers. According to Inglot’s blog, Lopez worked closely with the brand including picking the shades, packaging, and even the product names. Grzegorz Inglot, vice president of Inglot called her a “true beauty visionary” and ”beauty expert.” Inglot continued, ”in addition to having great style, Jennifer is also quite a beauty expert herself. After years of working with the best in the business, she has unique insight into what women want as well as which products are necessary to create that beautiful glow that she made famous.”

The successful collaboration might have inspired Lopez to do it all by herself because later that year she mentioned the skincare line. While promoting her movie Sister Act, Lopez told the crowd at The Wing Soho “I will be coming out with a skincare line. I’ve been working on it for a long time because I don’t want to put [just] anything out.” “I want [my line] to be something that encompasses all the things I’ve learned and all the secrets I have. And it doesn’t have anything to do with needles” she explained, adding, “it’s going to be something that works. That’s what you can count on when my name is on something.”