Miley Cyrus pays emotional tribute and mourns a very close family member

Miley Cyrus pays emotional tribute and mourns the death of her maternal grandmother Loretta Jean Palmer Finley on Saturday, sharing some touching memories with her beloved ‘Mammie’ and describing her as “the fiercest person I know,” saying she will always remember her.

The 27-year-old pop star took a break from social media following the sad news, and returned to explain to her fans why she had been unusually quiet the last couple of days and said she was “completely heartbroken.” Miley posted a gallery of photos and videos on her Instagram account and wrote a heartfelt message on her caption; “Even though you are gone, nothing has or ever will change. You will forever be my inspiration and fashion icon.”

Finley supported her granddaughter during her career, as Cyrus showed in one of the clips she posted where her grandmother is being interviewed on the red carpet. The artist also said ‘Mammie’ was “the ultimate model of being a true light in a dark world” and said, “I will keep your spirit here by continuing to do good for others and treating them the way we all desire to be treated. With an infinite amount of the same gentle kindness you displayed daily. We will ache everyday you are not with us.“

Fans of the ‘Wrecking Ball’ singer supported her social media absence and gave her words of encouragement following the death of her grandmother and her recent break up with Cody Simpson. Miley will be performing her new single ‘Midnight Sky’ at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.