Ireland Baldwin in recovery after being attacked and robbed

Ireland Baldwin shared on her social media the horrifying attack she suffered over the weekend in a parking lot. The LA based model described in her Instagram caption how she was “decked” in the face by a woman who was apparently high on drugs, taking her belongings and escaping with a man in a getaway car.

The 24-year-old daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger shared photos of her face after the incident, showing a large bruise on her cheekbone. She also said she wanted to remind everyone to “be really careful and watch your surroundings,” adding that these are “really difficult times and we need to look out for one another”

Although Baldwin didn’t specify where the attack occurred, she went on to say everything had been sorted out by the police, as they were able to capture and arrest the woman, saying she was lucky and “had witnesses and got assisted really quickly.” Her fans gave her words of encouragement in the comments wishing for a speedy recovery, including her father’s wife Hilaria Baldwin who also commented, “I’m so glad you’re safe now. We love you”

She also revealed the police warned her about these types of attacks happening frequently as people are “desperate for money right now” due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, “and people being out of work,” adding that there is a lot of “theft and muggings going down.”

The model and celebrity recently celebrated six years of being free of anorexia and bulimia, sharing a video on her Instagram updating her followers and encouraging everyone who is struggling with eating disorders.