Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, stresses importance of voting

Meghan Markle shared an extremely important message during Michelle Obama’s livestream event ‘When We All Vote’ urging all United States citizens to vote in November’s elections. The Duchess of Sussex teamed up with Michelle Obama’s voter participation initiative to close the race and age voting gap in the country.

Making a special appearance in the virtual event, Meghan was able to deliver a powerful speech and talked about different valid points, stressing the importance of voting and honoring the 19th amendment, which was established in 1920 and prohibited states from denying women to vote.

The former actress also talked about honoring “those who came before us” as well as protecting those “who will come after us,” and encouraged everyone at the event to stay energized to see the change, “that we all need and deserve.” Without necessarily endorsing a specific candidate, she further reiterated about the power of every vote by saying, “if we aren’t part of the solution, we’re part of the problem. If you’re complacent, you’re complicit.”

As she recognized and commemorated the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, Meghan also went further and named the different marginalized communities who still struggle with voter suppression tactics, referring to the amendment “which of course gave women the right to vote, but not all women” adding “specifically not women of color.”

Markle was very vocal about heading to the polls in November as she delivered her inspiring speech, also taking a moment to thank the citizens who exercised their right to vote, explaining they were “part of the legacy.”