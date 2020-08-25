You can enjoy Selena Gomez’s upcoming single while eating her new ice cream flavor

Selena Gomez is unstoppable, and her newest venture might be the sweetest yet! The award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, and producer partnered with ice cream brand Serendipity and Serendipity3 Restaurants to launch an exceptional flavor.

Fans of Gomez and the take-home ice cream line will be able to indulge in their Cookies & Cream Remix -- a cold treat inspired by global music phenomenon BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez’s latest single “Ice Cream,” soon to be launched on August 28th.

“Growing up and loving the iconic Serendipity restaurant, I couldn’t be more excited to become a partner in their expanding brand,” said Gomez. “For the Cookies & Cream remix, I wanted to put my own personal spin on this classic flavor by making it with pink vanilla ice cream as a nod to my girls BLACKPINK and celebrate our new song ‘Ice Cream.’”

The latest addition to the Serendipity Brands is made with pink vanilla ice cream, crunchy cookie bites, and swirling gobs of gooey fudge. Selena Gomez‘s ice cream will be joining Serendipity’s best-selling flavors, including Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, Birthday Cake, Forbidden Broadway Sundae, Humble Pie and Strawberry Fields Sundae -- Yum!

But the songstress is not limiting herself to launching just a flavor; she is also investing in the company. “I grew up going to the iconic @serendipity3nyc restaurant, so I couldn’t be more excited to join the ownership team,” she wrote on Instagram. Gomez described her flavor as ‘heaven’ and revealed she created Cookies & Cream Remix ”with pink vanilla ice cream as a nod to the girls [BLACKPINK]!”



“Selena Gomez is the perfect partner and flavor engineer for Serendipity Brands,” said Sal Pesce, president, and COO of Serendipity Brands. “As a forever fan of our brand, Selena brings a fresh perspective and a whole new set of fans to help us take over the decadent ice cream category with our innovative, indulgent mixes.”

Fans’ reaction to her Serendipity collaboration is beyond positive. “you [are] looking so beautiful😍😍❤️🔥and the ice-cream looking so delicious,” wrote a Selena stan on Instagram. At the same time, other social media users said they were eager to try her new flavor --same!



Cookies & Cream Remix will be available beginning August 28th online and in supermarkets, convenience stores and other food retailers across the country.

Clearly, the pandemic has not impeded the singer, that almost every month drops major news. From her makeup line named Rare Beauty to her cooking show, Selena + Chef, the superstar‘s schedule is definitely full -- and to be honest we can’t get enough!