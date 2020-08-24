Katy Perry reveals the kind of parent she wants to be with fiancé Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry is just a few weeks away from becoming a mother, and as she prepares for the adventure of a lifetime, she has a few things she wants to keep in mind.

In a new interview with Daily Pop, E!‘s Justin Sylvester talks to the singer about how she’s preparing for motherhood. “They do say that when you meet your wife or your soulmate or your partner, whatever you want to say, that you think that they‘re perfect and they’re everything…and that quickly fades away, right?” Katy said during the interview. ”When you meet your daughter that’s when you’ve met the love of your life.”

That‘s what prompted Katy to share some of her plans for motherhood, giving some insight into the kind of mom she plans to be.

“I‘m definitely parenting style 3Fs: I’m fun, firm but fair,” she continued. ”Yes, I like to get things done and I like to, you know, create a peaceful scene and it takes a matriarchy to do that.”

And even though Katy plans to be a fun parent, she already knows her daughter will be wrapper around her fiancé Orlando Bloom‘s finger.

“I definitely think she‘s gonna be daddy’s little girl, for sure,” she said. Funnily enough, Bloom already shared a similar sentiment during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this month.

“I‘m so excited to have a little daddy’s girl,” he said at the time. ”I hope she’s going to love me as much as I love her. But that daddy’s girl thing, that love of your life feeling, I think is right around there.”

This is going to be Katy and Orlando‘s first child together, but the 43-year-old actor already knows what it’s like to be a father to his 9-year-old son Flynn, who he shares with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Katy revealed the sex of their child back in April of 2020, posting a photo of her fiancé sporting a huge smile on his face along with pink cream smeared all across it, writing, “It‘s a girl.”