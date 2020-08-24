Here’s Why Dwayne Johnson Thinks Hailey And Justin Bieber Are Ready To Have A Baby

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is convinced that Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are ready to be parents--and there’s one simple reason why.

On Sunday, Justin Bieber took to Instagram to post an absolutely adorable photo of himself holding the newest addition to the family, Alaia Baldwin and Andrew Aronow‘s baby girl.

“My baby niece iris,” Justin wrote in his caption. ”Scroll through and whiteness the most squishy cute gumdrop ever!! Love you @alaiabaldwin and @andrewaronow ! She’s so precious!”

We‘re really not used to seeing Bieber being so warm and fuzzy--except when it comes to his wife, Hailey--so a lot of his fans and friends took notice over how much Justin was loving holding his new niece. One person, in particular, who saw the cuteness was the singer’s friend, Dwayne Johnson, who is convinced this means their family is about to get even bigger.

“This image pretty much seals the deal,” the actor said. ”Fully expect you and H to have a baby in 2021.”

That comment racked up a ton of likes, suggesting that Dwayne isn‘t the only one who wants to see the newlyweds welcome a new baby sometime soon. Earlier this year, however, Justin clarified in an interview that he and his wife aren’t in any rush to have a baby, though that’s definitely something they’re interested in in the future.

“I want to start my own family in due time,” he told Zane Lowe earlier this year. ”I want to enjoy being married for a little bit, go on tour, be married, enjoy traveling with just us, build more of our relationship. And I think, yeah, that is definitely the next step for sure.”

While the tour part might be a little iffy because of the current pandemic, the singer certainly has been getting to spend a lot of time with his wife. After all, the couple has only been married for two years, so it makes sense that they want to soak up all the newlywed bliss they can before getting on diaper duty.

Justin wasn‘t the only one excited about his growing family, either. Hailey also shared photos welcoming their niece, posting a photo of her holding the baby and writing, “aunties girl.” She also gushed about the bundle of joy further on her Instagram Stories, writing, it’s ”been hard to keep this to myself, my beautiful niece is here and she’s PERFECT.” She went on to say, ”Auntie Hails loves you soo much.”