BFFs, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Beiber were spotted together in cheeky bikinis on a beach in Malibu

BFFs, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber were spotted on a beach in Malibu on Friday, enjoying some quality time together. Both ladies wore cheeky bathing suits but were more covered up on top.
Jenner wore a bright yellow bikini, with a graphic muscle tee over it, hair pulled back, and black square sunglasses. Bieber opted for a color-block bathing suit that was black in the back and white in the front with a long-sleeved red, white, yellow, and grey patterned shirt draped over it. The 23-year-old had her hair pulled back in a sleek bun with a yellow scrunchie and gold hoops. In the photos, the two models seem to be deep in conversation and enjoying their time together.
The Kardashian-Jenner family is currently renting a Malibu beach home for the summer, the same neighborhood where Caitlyn Jenner lives, according to Page Six. Reportedly, Justin Bieber was also seen at the house over the weekend. According to the Daily Mail, the rental home has seven bedrooms and ten bathrooms and it’s currently on the market for $120 million.
The same weekend, Bieber posted a stunning picture to Instagram of her in another cheeky bikini paired with Nike sneakers, and her blonde wavy locks gracing her bare shoulders and back. In the photo, the model is posing on a staircase in a house although it’s unknown exactly who’s house it is. Possibly the Kardashian’s Malibu rental?
In other Bieber news, both Justin and Hailey took to social media to showcase the moment they met their newborn niece who is the daughter of Alaia Baldwin, Hailey’s older sister.
In the world of Jenner, the 24-year-old model seems to be spending a lot of time at the Malibu beach house this summer as she’s been often spotted lounging in the sand with rumored boyfriend and NBA player, Devin Booker. The couple has been photographed together lately as romance rumors began back in April for the two. Recently Jenner and Booker were seen dining together at Nobu with sister, Kylie Jenner, and then shopping at a pet store with Booker’s dog, Haven.
If we had to guess, it seems that the two lovebirds are officially dating but we’ll just have to wait for either of them to confirm!