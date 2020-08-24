BFFs, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Beiber were spotted together in cheeky bikinis on a beach in Malibu

BFFs, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber were spotted on a beach in Malibu on Friday, enjoying some quality time together. Both ladies wore cheeky bathing suits but were more covered up on top.

©GrosbyGroup Jenner and Bieber enjoying the Malibu beach.

Jenner wore a bright yellow bikini, with a graphic muscle tee over it, hair pulled back, and black square sunglasses. Bieber opted for a color-block bathing suit that was black in the back and white in the front with a long-sleeved red, white, yellow, and grey patterned shirt draped over it. The 23-year-old had her hair pulled back in a sleek bun with a yellow scrunchie and gold hoops. In the photos, the two models seem to be deep in conversation and enjoying their time together.