Chrissy Teigen Helps 50 Teachers In Need By Purchasing Their School Supplies

Chrissy Teigen is doing her part to make sure teachers across the country have what they need to do their job during such an unusual time.
It all started after the cookbook author took to Twitter to show off the room she decorated for her children‘s upcoming transition into at-home learning. Of course, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of children will be making the switch to online learning this year, which means parents everywhere are doing their best to ensure they create an environment that’s conducive to learning without having to leave their houses.
Teigen went above and beyond with her space, creating an entire room in her home that mimics an actual classroom including cubbies, arts and crafts, and a massive wall of books. She also made sure to clarify that she isn‘t going to be the one doing the teaching, letting her followers know a professional will be coming in.
“We are absolutely bringing in a professional but I’ve got cooking, john’s got music, grandma has...day drinking,” she joked on Twitter. ”It will be a great school year.”
After showing off her own space, Teigen wanted to make sure that all of the teachers across the country--who may not have the resources to do the same--get the supplies they need to make 2020-2021 a successful school year, no matter the circumstances. That‘s when she let her followers know she would be helping out.
“If you are a teacher in need of supplies for the upcoming school year, please drop your amazon wishlist here, I will do as many as I can!” She continued, ”Ok I’m looking at your lists now! I’ll do as many items as I can - I wish there were a button to add everything at once! It’s gonna take me a long while so bear with me!”
As she was purchasing items for multiple different teachers, Chrissy tweeted about her disbelief that teachers are expected to pay for so much of this stuff themselves--which is exactly why she‘s trying to help out.
“ok I‘m gonna take a little break to eat my 12 inch subway meatball sub (you cannot tell me this is gross, I know, I don’t care!) but I’ll be back at it,” she joked before presenting a more serious thought about how much teachers go through. ”I hate that our system failed you so much and you even need to ask for this or pay out of pocket for ANYTHING. this. country.”
At the end of the day, Teigen ended up buying supplies for 50 teachers, plus, some of her followers pitched in and made some more donations themselves. Chrissy also made sure to clarify that she would be doing this more throughout the week with a focus on special needs and school districts that are struggling.
“Today I cleared 50 entire lists and countless extra items were purchased from lovely people just passing through. Will do more this week and would love to focus on struggling districts and special needs. Please keep posting in this thread!”
In a time where so much in the world seems to be going wrong, it‘s heart-warming to see people come together to ensure our teachers have what they need to simply do their job.