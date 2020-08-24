Katie Holmes and daughter, Suri Cruise look as stylish as ever in coordinating summer outfits

Uptown girls! Katie Holmes and 14-year-old, daughter﻿ Suri Cruise were seen once again hitting the streets of New York City looking as stylish as ever. Quarantine has not stopped the mother and daughter duo from putting on a fashion show every time they step out.

Over the weekend, Holmes went on an afternoon stroll with Cruise, both ladies donned in chic patterned dresses. The 41-year-old actress opted for a teal, brown, and blue checkered ruffle-edged wrap dress that hit calf length. The look was paired with a pair of beige kitten heels, black sunglasses, and a blue mask.

©GrosbyGroup Holmes looked summer chic.

Cruise kept with the theme by wearing a blue and red floral patterned dress with a ruffled sleeve, paired with gold gladiator sandals. The 14-year-old had her hair styled in a side braid and she wore a pink mask over her face.