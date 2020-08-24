Katie Holmes and daughter, Suri Cruise look as stylish as ever in coordinating summer outfits

Uptown girls! Katie Holmes and 14-year-old, daughter Suri Cruise were seen once again hitting the streets of New York City looking as stylish as ever. Quarantine has not stopped the mother and daughter duo from putting on a fashion show every time they step out.
Over the weekend, Holmes went on an afternoon stroll with Cruise, both ladies donned in chic patterned dresses. The 41-year-old actress opted for a teal, brown, and blue checkered ruffle-edged wrap dress that hit calf length. The look was paired with a pair of beige kitten heels, black sunglasses, and a blue mask.
Cruise kept with the theme by wearing a blue and red floral patterned dress with a ruffled sleeve, paired with gold gladiator sandals. The 14-year-old had her hair styled in a side braid and she wore a pink mask over her face.
This isn’t the first time Holmes and Cruise have been seen out in coordinating outfits. Back in June, while out on a coffee run, the pair were wearing blue and white summer dresses, one again looking effortlessly cool.
Aside from her stylish mother, Cruise is certainly making a name for herself as a young fashionista. Earlier this month, the famous daughter was seen out on a grocery run in Manhattan looking casual chic wearing blue leopard print pants, a grey t-shirt, teal flip flops, and a blue face mask.
Prior to that, Holmes shared an Instagram photo of the duo wearing trendy tie-dyed outfits. The actress wore yellow and blue tie-dyed pants, while Cruise showed off her pink and white tie-dyed t-shirt dress.
In an interview with InStyle, Holmes explained how she wants her daughter to find herself as her own person. “I love her [Suri] so much. My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality. To make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it. She came out very strong — she‘s always been a strong personality,” Holmes said in the interview.
“She‘ll pick an activity and work her butt off until she’s really good at it. Then she’s like, ”Ok, I’m going to try the next thing.” She’s very focused and a hard worker, the 41-year-old continued.
Holmes and Cruise’s outfit choices have been one of our favorite things to keep an eye out for the past few months.