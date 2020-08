Katie Holmes and daughter, Suri Cruise look as stylish as ever in coordinating summer outfits

Uptown girls! Katie Holmes and 14-year-old, daughter Suri Cruise were seen once again hitting the streets of New York City looking as stylish as ever. Quarantine has not stopped the mother and daughter duo from putting on a fashion show every time they step out.

Over the weekend, Holmes went on an afternoon stroll with Cruise, both ladies donned in chic patterned dresses. The 41-year-old actress opted for a teal, brown, and blue checkered ruffle-edged wrap dress that hit calf length. The look was paired with a pair of beige kitten heels, black sunglasses, and a blue mask.

©GrosbyGroup Holmes looked summer chic.

Cruise kept with the theme by wearing a blue and red floral patterned dress with a ruffled sleeve, paired with gold gladiator sandals. The 14-year-old had her hair styled in a side braid and she wore a pink mask over her face.