Kanye West and Kim Kardashian reunited over the weekend after living a part for months

Kanye West and wife, Kim Kardashian reunited over the weekend after living a part the past few months. At the end of last week, Kanye left his Wyoming ranch where he’s been staying. to fly home to Los Angeles to be with Kim and their four children, 7-year-old North, 4-year-old Saint, 2-year-old Chicago, and 14-month-old Psalm, according to People.

A source close to the couple told People, “He is still busy working on his music and presidential campaign, but really missed the kids and flew to see them.”

Earlier this month, another source told People that West wants to live in Wyoming, but Kardashian is happy to be home in Los Angeles, since “it’s hard traveling with the kids for such a long time.”

Although the couple has been a part recently, Kardashian seems to still want her marriage to survive the rocky waters that have been going on between the couple. “She is pretty quiet about her exact plans for the future, but for now she seems okay with Kanye living in Wyoming. He is moving ahead with the presidential campaign. This is a decision that no one can change his mind about,” according to People from a source.

Over the weekend, Kardashian posted multiple photos to Instagram of a fun, family outing in Colorado. It’s unknown when exactly the trip took place but in the last photo of the series she put up, Kardashian is seen posing with Kanye, sister, Kourtney and a male friend.

A few weeks prior, the 43-year-old rapper posted a short video to Twitter captioned “WE’RE STEPPING OUT ON FAITH,” referencing his Sunday Service resuming. In the 360 lens video, West and Kardashian are seen walking to each other and sharing a kiss. The video received over 1 million views.