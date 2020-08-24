Kellyanne Conway steps down from the White House; her 15-year-old daughter pushes for emancipation

Kellyanne Conway ’s daughter, Claudia Conway, is officially seeking her emancipation for alleged “trauma” and ”abuse.”



The teenager spent the summer attacking her mother for working directly with President Donald Trump as a Counselor; however, she claims that she is not seeking legal separation from her parents due to her mother‘s job. “I’m officially pushing for emancipation. Buckle up because this is probably going to be public one way or another, unfortunately. Welcome to my life,” the teenager tweeted over the weekend. ”I’m not getting emancipated because of my mom’s job.. it is because of years of childhood trauma and abuse,” she later wrote.

y’all love to twist everything 😭😭 i’m not getting emancipated because of my mom’s job.. it is because of years of childhood trauma and abuse — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) August 23, 2020

“As for my dad, politically, we agree on absolutely nothing. We just both happen to have common sense when it comes to our current president. Stop ‘stanning’ him,” Claudia tweeted. “My mother’s job ruined my life, to begin with,” she wrote. “Heartbreaking that she continues to go down that path after years of watching her children suffer. Selfish. It’s all about money and fame, ladies and gentlemen.”

Claudia‘s father, lawyer, and Lincoln Project co-founder, George Conway, is also an outspoken critic of Trump. During an interview with #Unfit named “The Psychology of Donald Trump,” Mr. Conway described the current president of the United States as a joke. ”I voted for Donald Trump in 2016, and I almost took a job myself to run the civil division in the Department of Justice,” says Conway. ”Donald Trump wasn’t my first choice among the Republican nominees, but I was hopeful that he would calm down and get better as time went on,” he said. ”The problem was, once he got into the supreme position of power, he lost some of his incentive to be disciplined. And I’m thinking at this point in time: What’s wrong with him? Donald Trump is like a practical joke that got out of hand.”

The unapologetic 15-year-old has been sharing her sentiment towards Trump for quite some time now, actions that don‘t sit well with the political consultant. “My parents, particularly my mother, are trying to silence me by getting me to delete my social media. Haha,” wrote Claudia back in July after saying she is cured of her radical leftism and calling her mother ”Smelly Kelly” on a video she shared on TikTok.