Kellyanne Conway steps down from the White House; her 15-year-old daughter pushes for emancipation

Kellyanne Conway ’s daughter, Claudia Conway, is officially seeking her emancipation for alleged “trauma” and ”abuse.”
The teenager spent the summer attacking her mother for working directly with President Donald Trump as a Counselor; however, she claims that she is not seeking legal separation from her parents due to her mother‘s job. “I’m officially pushing for emancipation. Buckle up because this is probably going to be public one way or another, unfortunately. Welcome to my life,” the teenager tweeted over the weekend. ”I’m not getting emancipated because of my mom’s job.. it is because of years of childhood trauma and abuse,” she later wrote.
y’all love to twist everything 😭😭 i’m not getting emancipated because of my mom’s job.. it is because of years of childhood trauma and abuse— CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) August 23, 2020
“As for my dad, politically, we agree on absolutely nothing. We just both happen to have common sense when it comes to our current president. Stop ‘stanning’ him,” Claudia tweeted. “My mother’s job ruined my life, to begin with,” she wrote. “Heartbreaking that she continues to go down that path after years of watching her children suffer. Selfish. It’s all about money and fame, ladies and gentlemen.”
Claudia‘s father, lawyer, and Lincoln Project co-founder, George Conway, is also an outspoken critic of Trump. During an interview with #Unfit named “The Psychology of Donald Trump,” Mr. Conway described the current president of the United States as a joke. ”I voted for Donald Trump in 2016, and I almost took a job myself to run the civil division in the Department of Justice,” says Conway. ”Donald Trump wasn’t my first choice among the Republican nominees, but I was hopeful that he would calm down and get better as time went on,” he said. ”The problem was, once he got into the supreme position of power, he lost some of his incentive to be disciplined. And I’m thinking at this point in time: What’s wrong with him? Donald Trump is like a practical joke that got out of hand.”
The unapologetic 15-year-old has been sharing her sentiment towards Trump for quite some time now, actions that don‘t sit well with the political consultant. “My parents, particularly my mother, are trying to silence me by getting me to delete my social media. Haha,” wrote Claudia back in July after saying she is cured of her radical leftism and calling her mother ”Smelly Kelly” on a video she shared on TikTok.
Although, as of this writing, it is unknown what happened at Conway‘s household over the weekend, we can imagine that there was a lot of tension after Claudia’s recent tweets, and for Kellyanne Conway, this might be the last straw.
Torn between saving her family or her career, the 53 years old made the jaw-dropping announcement that she will be stepping down from her White House role. “I will be transitioning from the White House at the end of this month. George is also making changes,” Kellyanne Conway said in a statement.
I'm Leaving the White House. Gratefully & Humbly.— Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) August 24, 2020
Here is my statement:https://t.co/MpYxVfrY2N
God Bless You All.
“We disagree about plenty, but we are united on what matters most: the kids. Our four children are teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids ’doing school from home’ requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times,” she concluded, not before clarifying she made her own decision. ”This is completely my choice and my voice. In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama.”
After her mom‘s resignation, Claudia Conway took social media to comment on Kellyanne’s decision. “Words are not enough to express my love for my following. You are all amazing,” the anti-Trump and Black Lives Matter supporter wrote. “Thank you for the support and love. May you feel my love and peace back. I am taking a break to process this recent news and to stabilize my mental health.”
Claudia also made clear that she had no clue that both of her parents will be stepping down from their jobs to focus on their kids. “They didn’t even talk about it with any of us …just tweeted about it as if this is going to change anything and make me not emancipate myself,” she wrote.