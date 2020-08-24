Cuco chats latest collab, the upside of 2020 and why we all need therapy

Staying safe at home is “the most sane” Cuco has felt in a while. The 22-year-old Latinx singer-songwriter, who was born Omar Banos, is relishing in the extra time with his loved ones and pets (shoutout to: his dog Leo and cat Benny). He’s also at a productivity high, coming to the realization that hunkering down has actually “improved” his songwriting process. You may be wondering how he’s managing to thrive in 2020? Well, for one thing, the Mexican-American artist makes mental health a priority.

Cuco took the time from his socially-distant schedule to chat with us about his latest collaboration, entering a “new era of growth” and staying creative and confident in these trying times.

HOLA! USA: Hey, Cuco! How are you and your family hanging in?

Cuco: We are just chilling, spending a lot of time at home. We feel blessed to be in a position where we can live comfortably. My parents are happy that I’m home. I also love being with my girl right now. We love spending time with our pets, we have a dog named Leo and a cat named Benny.

What’s bringing you joy these days?

Definitely being with my girl right now. She’s been keeping me happy and bringing me joy. I’ve also been making a lot of music too. Been having the most fun I’ve had in my whole life.

What are doing during this unsettling time to stay creative?

I’ve definitely been playing video games a lot. Also, watching anime which has been inspiring me to make music. We are also building out the in-house studio which is fun.

That sounds fun. Do you miss the electricity of being on tour and performing live?

I really do not miss tour at all. I definitely don‘t like touring, I’ve enjoyed the time being home. I think it’s the most sane I’ve felt in a while.

Are you able to find comfort in the fact that your music is currently a safe haven for many people?

I’m happy my music can make an impact. I‘ve always said it, and I’ll say it again, impact is always something that I’ve wanted to do. I’m just happy I can help people out. I feel like having a positive impact on people is how I know I’m doing my job right.

Do you find it hard to relax and play around until inspiration strikes now? Since the pandemic has thrown routines out the window, I‘m wondering if your writing process has been impacted at all.

I feel like after a couple drinks, it‘s easier for me to loosen up and be funny, be inspired, and write music. I feel more relaxed to create something. Having the right environment and being in a place to make music helps a lot. Being with my girl and having our pets around, I feel like it’s not hard for me to be funny. I like making my girl laugh and like messing around with our pets which makes me enjoy the time we have at home. The impact on the songwriting process has been improved.

With past music being heavily shaped by your parents’ immigration journey, do you have a sense of how this period in the world is shaping your new music?

I feel like right now since I‘m in a transitional period of my music I’m going back to doing the stuff that started me off with music. I don’t necessarily see myself regressing, but I feel like I’m progressing and trying to master something that I originally wanted to do. I got sucked into another world that I wasn’t really trying to be in.

I’m definitely trying to raise money for a good cause and help out the immigrants. If I do something like a clothing drop, I donate money to help out the immigrants. I know a lot of immigrants especially out in the fields aren‘t getting paid out well and they never really have been. Especially right now in these times when business isn’t that great, I feel like they are struggling a lot, so I want to help them out and give back to my own community. My parents showed me how immigrants struggle in the states and I want to give back. My parents looked out for me and I know a lot of those people are parents too, and they got kids to look out for so I kind of want to be a helping hand.