Vanessa Bryant pens touching birthday letter to Kobe Bryant: ‘Our lives feel so empty’

Vanessa Bryant marked what would’ve been her late husband Kobe Bryant ’s 42nd birthday with a heartfelt tribute on Sunday, August 23. Written as a letter to Kobe, the 38-year-old opened up about what she misses most about her love and the struggles their family has seen since he and their daughter Gigi ’s tragic passing in January. “To my baby~ Happy birthday,” she began. “I love you and miss you more than I can ever explain. I wish you and Gigi were here to celebrate YOU!”

©@vanessabryant Vanessa Bryant scribed a touching tribute to Kobe on his birthday

“I wish I could make you your fav food or a birthday cake with my Gigi,” the mom-of-four continued in her Instagram caption. “I miss your big hugs, your kisses, your smile, your loud ass deep laugh. I miss teasing you, making you laugh and bursting your bubble. I miss you sitting on my lap like my big baby that you are. I think about your tenderness and patience all the time.”

“I think about everything you would do in situations to help me deal with everything thrown my way,” Vanessa added. “Thank you for growing up with me and teaching me how to be strong. How to try to see the best in people but cutout the bs. Your thoughtful gestures and the amazing way you made us all feel is extremely missed. I picture your smile and wide big welcoming hugs daily.”

©@vanessabryant The Bryant family

Wearing her heart on her sleeve, she wrote: “God I miss you both so much. Our lives feel so empty without you and Gigi. I’ve been completely broken inside. As much as I want to cry, I put a smile on my face to make our daughters days shine a little brighter. I’m not the strong one, they are. They’re strong and resilient. I’m sure you’re proud of them. They put a smile on my face everyday,” she said of their other daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and 14-month-old Capri.

“I wish I could wake up from this horrible nightmare,” she heart-wrenchingly wrote. “I wish I could surprise our girls and welcome you and Gigi home to us. I’m mad I didn’t go first. I always wanted to go first so that I selfishly didn’t have to feel this heartache. You were supposed to miss me. Gigi was supposed to be here with her sisters. It should’ve been me.”