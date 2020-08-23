Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo receive prison sentences for college admissions scandal

Lori Loughlin will serve time for her role in the college admissions scandal. The 56-year-old Full House star was sentenced to two months in federal prison on Friday, August 21, in addition to several other stipulations ordered by Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton. Her 57-year-old fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli was given a lengthier sentence at five months. Despite the pair initially hoping to avoid jail time, these sentences are aligned with plea deals they made months ago.

©GettyImages Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were sentenced to prison time

In addition to a brief federal prison stint, Lori will have a two years of supervised release to perform 100 hours of community service. According to the US Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, she must also pay a $150,000 fine. Meanwhile, Mossimo has a two year supervised release with 250 hours of community service to complete and a $250,000 fine. The Hollywood duo must surrender to the US Bureau of Prisons before 2 p.m. on November 19.

Lori and Mossimo received their sentencing over Zoom, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. She appeared calm at first, donning a white blouse. However, when it came time for her to address the judge, she fought back tears.

©GettyImages Lori and her husband paid $500,000 to get their daughters into USC

“I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process,” she said during her virtual sentencing hearing. ”In doing so I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass. I have great faith in God, and I believe in redemption and I will do everything in my power to redeem myself and use this experience as a catalyst to do good.”

“I thought I was acting out of love for my children, but in reality, it only undermined and diminished my daughters‘ abilities and accomplishments,“ she continued to say. ”While I wish I could go back and do things differently, I can only take responsibility and move forward,” she said, her voice cracking and eyes filling with tears. ”I am truly, profoundly and deeply sorry. I’m ready to face the consequences and make amends.”

These rulings bring closure to their highly-publicized plight. They are arguably the highest profile parents being punished for paying William Rick Singer, the mastermind behind the scheme, $500,000 to secure spots for their daughters in the University of Southern California. Back in May, Lori and Mossimo shocked the public when they agreed to plead guilty, like fellow celebrity participant Felicity Huffman had done.

