JLo emotionally opens up about her nibling Brendon’s transgender story

Jennifer Lopez opened up about an incredibly personal family story with hopes that it will have an impact on her millions of fans. The 51-year-old superstar took to Instagram on Saturday, August 22, to speak about her nibling Brendon’s transgender journey, which is highlighted in the new short film Draw With Me. If you don’t know, nibling is a gender-neutral term used to refer to a child of one’s sibling (replacing “niece” or ”nephew”). Brendon is the child of JLo’s sister Leslie. “Brendon is my nibling and this is their story,” she prefaced in the caption of her video.

©@jlo

“Draw With Me is a short film about accepting change and challenges with love knowing when we do everything is possible,” Jennifer continued in the caption. “Please enjoy the first five minutes of this incredible story. Stay tuned for the full documentary at film festivals worldwide and coming soon on VOD.” Ahead of the first five, the mom-of-two speaks candidly in an intro video to the film.

“Draw With Me is a short film about a transgender youth and their journey of coming out to their family and also engaging in their art to help them cope with the feelings they were having during this time,” she says, donning a colorful ensemble. “The film is important and timely in its story and message and can have a huge impact on those of us who watch and experience what Brendan and their family is going through in this time of acceptance and admission.”

Her body language clearly getting emotional, Jen added: “It’s a story that’s very close to my heart because it was a family affair. It’s about accepting change and challenges with love, and knowing that when we do everything is possible. Also, because Brendan is my nibling. Enjoy.”