Hold the phone - Marc Anthony has a pet deer?

Hi! Sorry, I think we’re late to this party, but: Marc Anthony has a pet deer?! Has 2020 produced so many peculiar acts that the 51-year-old crooner’s hoofed pal galloped under our radar? Marc shared a black-and-white photo of him and his unusual pet on Friday, August 21, flipping our brains into overdrive. “Sending love and good vibes from #Bamboo and I 🙏🏼,” he wrote in the caption. It seems like the Puerto Rican singer may be entering Salma Hayek pet territory .

©@marcanthony Marc Anthony rescued a deer and named him Bamboo

This is not the first time he’s flaunted his odd furry friend on social media. He semi-recently shared a video of him kissing the animal, elaborating on their relationship in a text overlay. “My DEERist roommate,” he wrote. “It was in such danger when I found him and could not help but rescue. Now it won’t leave my side…”

Many were touched my Marc’s rescuing of Bamboo and fawned over their adorable bond in the comments section. Of course, there were also some who don’t think it was right for him to keep the wild animal as a pet. Marc has yet to respond to that controversy.

“In these difficult times, I have been reconnecting with nature and nature keeps giving back,” he wrote about a month ago along with a video of him holding two cute baby goats. “I rescued my lovely Deer #Bamboo and today brought more gifts. Sending love and light to all. What should I name them?”