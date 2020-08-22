John Travolta’s first post since wife Kelly Preston’s passing will melt your heart

John Travolta honored his late wife Kelly Preston with one of her favorite things: dancing. The 66-year-old actor, famous for his feverish dance moves, swayed along with his 20-year-old daughter Ella Travolta to pay tribute to their recently deceased loved one. “My daughter @ella.travolta and I dancing in memory of momma,” he wrote along with a sweet video on Friday, August 21. “One of Kelly’s favorite things, dancing with me.”

Scroll to watch the video!

©@ella.travolta John Travolta and his daughter Ella

As jazz music strummed, the duo danced somberly in the middle of an empty restaurant lounge area. Stars like Brazilian actress Camilla Camargo - who left a smattering of heart emojis - sent love in the comments section. This is the first time John has posted on Instagram since sharing the heart-wrenching news of his wife’s passing in July.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer,” he wrote at the time. “She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many… I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. All my love, JT.”