John Travolta’s first post since wife Kelly Preston’s passing will melt your heart

John Travolta honored his late wife Kelly Preston with one of her favorite things: dancing. The 66-year-old actor, famous for his feverish dance moves, swayed along with his 20-year-old daughter Ella Travolta to pay tribute to their recently deceased loved one. “My daughter @ella.travolta and I dancing in memory of momma,” he wrote along with a sweet video on Friday, August 21. “One of Kelly’s favorite things, dancing with me.”
Scroll to watch the video!
As jazz music strummed, the duo danced somberly in the middle of an empty restaurant lounge area. Stars like Brazilian actress Camilla Camargo - who left a smattering of heart emojis - sent love in the comments section. This is the first time John has posted on Instagram since sharing the heart-wrenching news of his wife’s passing in July.
“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer,” he wrote at the time. “She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many… I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. All my love, JT.”
Ella, who is following the footsteps of her famous parents by acting, shared her own heartfelt tribute at the time. “I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you,” she wrote on Instagram. “Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy.”
“Thank you for being there for me no matter what,” she added. “Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama.”