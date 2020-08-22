Sofia Vergara addresses Ellen DeGeneres controversy after resurfaced video

Sofia Vergara is the latest celebrity to speak up about Ellen DeGeneres . The 48-year-old actress decided to set the record straight on Friday, August 21, after her previous appearances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show began trending with less than positive commentary. Fans mainly criticized Ellen for making fun of the Colombian beauty’s English speaking skills during her interviews. However, Sofia put the kibosh on that, taking to Twitter to defend Ellen.

©sofiavergara Sofia Vergara and her husband Joe Manganiello at The Ellen Show

“Two comedians having fun with each other to entertain,” she tweeted, “I was never a victim guys, I was always in on the joke.” The Modern Family star clarified this alongside a 2015 interview where the pair discuss their CoverGirl commercial stint.

In the clip, the pair joke around about Sofia always getting the hardest lines to say in the commercial script. “I think because you are much more famous than me and older than me,” Sofia said. “So they give you priority and you read the script first and then you‘re the one that makes me say those words because there’s no way...”

Sofia’s clarification comes during a turbulent time for Ellen and her long-running reign of daytime television. The Ellen Show is currently under investigation and making major changes as production begins on season 18. This week, a spokesperson for Warner Bros. confirmed that executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman will no longer work on the show. Meanwhile, Ellen’s DJ of six years, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, has been promoted to co-executive producer. Click here for more details on Ellen’s emotional and apologetic zoom call with 200 staffers.