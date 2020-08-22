Anitta grants ‘number one wish’ of fans with THIS exciting news

Overall, Anitta ’s fans crave one thing: a second season of Vai Anitta. While appearing virtually on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Friday, August 21, the 27-year-old singer addressed this wish, answering if the world will ever see another installment of the popular Netflix docu-series. Well, if you haven’t watched the first edition, which follows the Brazilian artist’s journey into the spotlight, then it seems like you should start binging now. A second season is just around the corner!

©@anitta

“This is the number one wish of my fans,” Anitta told James when he asked her about season two. “The second we just finished editing, so YES it’s a wrap! It’s done!” She said there’s just one more hurdle to get over: “Now it’s only about subtitles and we’re live to the whole world on Netflix.”

The entertainer added that while the first season was how she started to “build my career all over Brazil,” the second will dive more into her personal life. “And the second season, we’re gonna talk more about my personal life and how did I build a career in Brazil,” she said. “I was my own manager, all the struggle I went through… it’s gonna be very curious for everyone.”