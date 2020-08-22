Kylie Jenner took her $3 million Bugatti Chiron for a night out on the town (photos)

Billionaire Kylie Jenner is a noted car collector. She has several customized Rolls Royces, an orange Lamborghini Aventador, a rare LaFerrari Apert, a Mercedes, and a Porsche to name several. According to Motorious, Jenner’s vehicles have a total value of $14 million. While all of her cars are the epitome of luxury her $3 million Bugatti Chiron takes the cake and even got her in some trouble.

Jenner isn’t new to controversy but even she couldn’t predict the amount of hate that she got for buying the car. In October 2019 after it was announced that she split from baby daddy Travis Scott, Jenner attempted to show off her new ride on Instagram but it quickly backfired. Haters filled Jenner’s post with thousands of comments calling her out for spending so much money on a car when there are people starving and suffering in the world. According to Page Six, some of the comments read, “How can people justify buying more cars then they possibly need when there are people out there who can’t eat!” Along with,

©GrosbyGroup

“Like I get it’s your money and you earn it but HOW do you justify not doing good with it I just don’t get it. The money you spent on this you could of [sic] fed a village for a year at LEAST.” Things got so bad she eventually deleted the video.

©GrosbyGroup

Jenner put the haters aside last night and drove the infamous black and white car to the members-only SoHo House in Malibu, California. Jenner looked sexy in a tight black dress, chunky boots, an elegant string of pearls, a chic tight bun, and a black face mask.

©GrosbyGroup

It’s hard to blame Jenner for wanting to show off the car after reading about all of its features. According to Bugatti the Chiron has 1500 horsepower, weighs 4500 pounds, and is managed by a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission which helps the car hit a 0-to-60-mph time of 2.3 seconds. The Chiron is also currently the world’s fastest car and broke the 300-mph barrier hitting 304 mph. According to Rob Report, the car wasn’t even at its top speed and was actually still gaining speed when test pilot Andy Wallace backed off the throttle to turn safely. And while your car most likely only has 1 catalytic convertor- this car has 6. Even the breaks are special and are 3D printed. The car isn’t just fast but has a luxurious interior. Bugatti claims that hides from no fewer than 16 cows are used to wrap its surfaces.