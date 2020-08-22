Vanessa Bryant shares adorable images of former NBA Paul Gasol spending time with Kobe’s Daughters

After we lost Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in a tragic accident this January, Pau Gasol, former NBA and Lakers icon, has been looking after Vanessa Bryant and her three daughters, 17-year-old Natalia, 3-year-old Bianka, and 1-year-old Capri. They all enjoyed a fun boat trip in California’s San Francisco Bay.

Vanessa and Gasol recently shared adorable photos on their social media accounts. And they are just amazing! It is the sweetest thing ever. In one of the most touching pictures we can see Gasol holding Bryant’s baby girl Bianka. ﻿“Bianka and Uncle Paul 💗🖤”, said the post.

©Vanessa Bryant

In another one, Bianka is smiling for a cute solo picture with the Golden Gate Bridge in the background.

©Vanessa Bryant

We can also see Natalia wearing a pink dress as she holds baby Capri, who is also wearing a cute little life jacket and white sneakers.

©Vanessa Bryant

The final one is a group picture, where the whole family is captured in one of the sweetest pictures ever. Gasol wrote, “My wife, my future baby, my sister and my nieces. So much beauty in one picture #Family ❤️.”