Vanessa Bryant shares adorable images of former NBA Paul Gasol spending time with Kobe’s Daughters

Gasol continues honoring his friendship with Kobe Bryant. He is looking after Vanessa Bryant and her three daughters

After we lost  Kobe Bryant  and his daughter Gianna in a tragic accident this January, Pau Gasol, former NBA and Lakers icon, has been looking after  Vanessa Bryant  and her three daughters, 17-year-old Natalia, 3-year-old Bianka, and 1-year-old Capri. They all enjoyed a fun boat trip in California’s San Francisco Bay.

Vanessa and Gasol recently shared adorable photos on their social media accounts. And they are just amazing! It is the sweetest thing ever. In one of the most touching pictures we can see Gasol holding Bryant’s baby girl Bianka. ﻿“Bianka and Uncle Paul 💗🖤”, said the post.

Uncle Pau: Kobe Bryant's Pau Gasol recently spent time with Natalia, Capri and Bianka out on the water of the San Francisco Bay©Vanessa Bryant

In another one, Bianka is smiling for a cute solo picture with the Golden Gate Bridge in the background.

Bianka enjoys the view as she smile for a solo pictures©Vanessa Bryant

We can also see Natalia wearing a pink dress as she holds baby Capri, who is also wearing a cute little life jacket and white sneakers.

Oldest and youngest sisters©Vanessa Bryant

The final one is a group picture, where the whole family is captured in one of the sweetest pictures ever. Gasol wrote, “My wife, my future baby, my sister and my nieces. So much beauty in one picture #Family ❤️.”

  

