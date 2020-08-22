John Legend and Chrissy Teigen put their Beverly Hills home once owned by Rihanna on the market for $23.4 million (Photos)

Hot off the heels of a pregnancy announcement John Legend and Chrissy Teigen just put their Beverly Hills home on the market. Coincidentally they bought the house in 2016 when Teigen was pregnant with their first child. The stunning contemporary home is 8,520 square feet and sits on almost an acre of land.

The home isn’t new to celebrities-music and makeup mogul Rihanna used to own it. Teigen was excited about this fact and explained on the Ellen Degeneres Show, “I never in my life thought I would be cool enough to have a Rihanna pad, ever.” Trulia reported that Rhianna purchased the home for $6.9 million in 2009 and then sold it at a loss in 2011 for $5.03 million. Legend and Teigen bought the house for $14.1 million but unlike Rihanna, they are hoping to turn a profit and it is listed at $23.95 million.

According to the listing the stunning single-family two-story home is privately gated and has 7 bedrooms and 8 baths. The estate is powered by solar and a 70kW generator. There is a parlor with 33-foot ceilings and a staircase that leads to a giant living room with floor to ceiling windows with a stunning view of the canyon. Considering all the baby-making that has gone down inside the home the house might even have sexual energy, the listing says its “cerused oak floors and clay and steel-rolled walls exude sensuality.”

©GrosbyGroup

The house is filled with floor to ceiling windows and the master bedroom has similar views with a balcony and a brass and concrete gas fireplace. Considering how stylish the couple is it is no surprise that they added a “glam room” to the master bedroom. There are also newly designed closets that feel like a showroom. The master bedroom’s bathroom is pretty much a home spa too, it has a marble Teuco bathtub, onyx sinks, and a double shower.

It wasn’t just Teigan and Legend living large, the photos show their kids huge and stylish playrooms with a library and a miniature play kitchen that’s nicer than most adults.

©GrosbyGroup

There is plenty to do on the property, in the backyard, there is a heated saltwater pool and jacuzzi, a wood-burning stove, a chef‘s grill, and a grapevine wrapped pergola. There is also a giant gym where you can get your reps in for a full-body workout. The home is only moments away from Rodeo Drive for easy to access shopping.

Putting into consideration that Teigen went from model to chef and cookbook author, of course, the kitchen is fit for a cooking queen. There is plenty of counter space with wooden cabinets, a huge marble-topped chef‘s island, and a wine fridge. Teigan used the kitchen to film videos for her website Cravings by Chrissy Teigen.