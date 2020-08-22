Taylor Swift covers student’s $30,000 tuition fees to study math in the University

Taylor Swift has helped a Portuguese student living in London by making a generous donation, funding her dreams to study math in the university of Warwick. The pop superstar is known for giving money to good causes around the world, from fundraising for families in Minneapolis earlier this year, to donating to the Louisiana flood relief fund in 2016.

Vitoria Mario migrated from Portugal to the UK four years ago, and despite being an A-Level student she found out she wasn’t qualified for a student loan because she was not granted ‘Home’ status, making her take the decision of launching a fundraising campaign and hoping to reach enough money to cover living expenses, accommodation and academic equipment.

The 30-year-old singer came across Vitoria on the GoFundMe page and after reading her story decided to make a large donation, adding a sweet note that said she was very inspired by her drive and dedication, writing “I want to gift you the rest of your goal amount. Good luck with everything you do!”

Mario described herself as a young black 18-year-old with a dream who had found herself in a situation of uncertainty, explaining that her father had passed away and her mother still remains in Portugal. The student was able to achieve the highest grades in her final high-school exams, receiving an offer by the University of Warwick to study Mathematics.

Swift has been donating to different charitable causes during her career. In October 2018 she gave economic support to the mother of a toddler who had been in a coma for three years, and in March she donated $1 million dollars to the Tennessee Emergency Response.