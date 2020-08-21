Jason Derulo should be considered for a Superman movie after his recent TikTok video

This person is not Superman, nor a ghost, and you better know that is not a magician! Ladies and gentlemen, this is non-other than singer, songwriter, and dancer Jason Derulo , showing his superb editing skills on TikTok.

The star is spending his quarantine days perfecting his tricks on the social media platform, and this time he has created a surprising video to give the illusion of floating. Captioning the short-form video as: “I’m getting stronger,” Derulo can be seen holding his whole body horizontally using just one fist and immediately putting both of his arms side-to-side like if hi was flying.

The famous Tiktoker accompanied his post with the song Wraith - Y2K Remix - Ro Ransom, which was abruptly interrupted after his friend opened the door and found him “suspended in the air.”

Derulo has proved he isn‘t only a fantastic performer, but also super creative. The Swalla singer is not a stranger in the platform, and as of this writing, he has 33.2M followers.

According to Billboard, the singer met with TikTok representatives at his home, after the pandemic to talk about the app. “When Jason commits to something, he commits 100%,” said Isabel Quinteros, TikTok U.S. senior manager of artist relations and music partnerships, to the magazine. “Once he decided this was going to be his platform, he told me, ‘I want to be No. 1.’” Currently, Derulo is among the top 12 creators of the app, along with Will Smith and number one user, Charli D’Amelio.

Becoming number one on TikTok is not the only goal he has in life; in fact, the Haitian descent artist had this winner mentality his whole life. “It’s important to reinvent yourself as much as possible; otherwise, people just get tired of it,” he tells Billboard. “I’ve tried everything under the sun at least three times.”

“I have a creative vision that is unlike any other artist. You have to be able to move and mold with me,” he says. “Who else is at the top of the charts globally without being signed? It’s f--king crazy,” he continued.

“There was one month that I counted, and Jason took 46 plane rides,” Frank Harris said, according to Billboard. “And he does everything that he can do [promotionally] — be it TV, radio or whatever. Not everybody wants to go all over the world and meet with people and the media. But Jason embraced all of that. He embraced the difference in cultures.”

Derulo‘s tenacity has been praised for big names in the music industry. “The combination of his work ethic and vision for himself [stood out],” said J.R. Rotem in an interview. “[He] had this R&B element, but he was writing pop hooks and was also very influenced by Euro-sounding music. He thinks on a very global level.”